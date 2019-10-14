Faith, loved ones and a quick response

Patti Sweatman began her journey with fighting breast cancer ten years ago.
Sweatman, of Fort Payne, said it was her faith in God, the quick response from local doctors and the care from her husband, Roger, that saved her life. Sweatman was released from her oncologist two years ago and has shown no signs of remission in the last 10 years. Now, she’s sharing her story of her journey with receiving a stage three cancer diagnosis and a double mastectomy.
Sweatman said she scheduled a doctor's appointment after finding a lump in her left breast. A biopsy was conducted, and two days before Thanksgiving 2009, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.
“The doctor called and said, ‘You have extensive breast cancer and you have to have a mastectomy. You don't have a choice,’ so I said ‘Okay.’ What else can you say, right?”
Sweatman said she was asked to come into the office the next morning to discuss the details of the surgery. The biopsy had revealed six positive lymph nodes in her left breast.
On Dec. 1, 2009, she underwent a double mastectomy at DeKalb Regional Medical Center, saying she didn’t want to risk having more problems down the road. As it turned out, her right breast also showed signs of cancer.
“Dr. Jeff Thompson did [the surgery,] and I think because he was so aggressive, that he really saved my life,” she said. “I came through the surgery fine and I had a nurse that was one of my friends actually.”
By the beginning of the next year, Sweatman was set to begin chemotherapy and radiation with an oncologist in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“I had six months of chemotherapy, and I had seven weeks of radiation everyday,” she said. “My husband was retired, and we owned a little antique store. So, he closed the store and took care of me 24/7. I was very blessed because he was able to take care of me. He fed me. He bathed me, I mean did everything. I’m also a Type 1 diabetic, so I was very nervous about getting sick, and so he really took good care of me and kept me from getting sick because he was right there with me all the time.”
Sweatman said she was very blessed to not have to stay in the hospital during her treatments.
“It was a journey,” she said. “It was rough. My husband took such good care of me that I didn’t even go into the hospital except one time because my blood sugar got sky high, but as far as the cancer, I never had to go into the hospital.”
“My faith in God is what got me through it,” she said. “I had a good support system, my husband and my children, but if it hadn’t been for the good Lord, I never would have made it.”
Even after being cancer free for a decade, Sweatman said it’s still always in the back of her mind.
“All the time you’re thinking that every time you have pain or every time you have something go wrong, you think, ‘Oh my goodness, the cancer has come back,’” she said. “But I’m doing well now.”
On Oct. 19, Sweatman will be a guest speaker and share her story at the eighth annual All in All Pink event at Auburn University.
