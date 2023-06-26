A Marshall County man died Friday in a single vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Wallace Avenue and Fifth Street NE in Fort Payne at Joe’s Truck Stop, according to Fort Payne police.
Joshua Franklin Buck, 43, of Asbury, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Friday afternoon.
Fort Payne police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.