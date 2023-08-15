What to do in DeKalb County: Highlights of night-sky watching in August

A
ugust is a Blue Moon month, which is a time when two full moons appear in the same month. The second full moon is the Blue Moon and will appear on August 30 and 31.
This month is also hosting two supermoons. This year has been unusual with four supermoons in a row. The last two supermoons for this year are on August 31, and September 29. The term "supermoon" was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle to describe the full or new Moon when it is less than 223,000 miles from earth.
From the standpoint of a person on earth the moon appears to be full for approximately three days but is only considered to be truly full for about three seconds. Another interesting fact is that our planet's satellite is not spherical, it is shaped like an egg. We are viewing only one end of the oval shape.
Using just the naked eye or binoculars night sky watchers can witness amazing cosmic sights. On August 18 - 19 a crescent, waxing moon will visit Mars in the west after sunset. The pair sets just over an hour after the Ssun.
August 21, just 30 minutes before sunrise, sky watchers will witness a bright Venus in the morning sky. By the end of August, it will appear one hour before sunrise. Simply look for the brightest "star" in the sky.
On August 26-27, Saturn reaches opposition, and the planet is visible from dusk to dawn. Opposition is when the Earth finds itself directly between the sun and another planet.
On August 29 -30, Saturn can be seen near the moon, all night long, just a few hours after the moon rises.
It is the best month all year long to see Saturn.
Look south-
east from
Saturn to
view the
star Fomal-
haut. It is a
first mag-
nitude star. First-magnitude stars are the brightest stars in the night sky.
Hipparchus, in the first century BC, introduced the magnitude scale.
He allocated the first magnitude to the 20 brightest stars and the sixth magnitude to the faintest stars visible to the naked eye. Since 1943, the spectrum of Fomalhaut has served as one of the stable anchor points by which other stars are classified.
Telescope users will be able to see the sunlit northern side of Saturn's rings, which are tilted earthward by 9 degrees by the August 31. An impressive view from 820 million miles away. Even small telescopes may be able to capture some of the 145 moons of Saturn, which orbit in the same plane as the ring system. The best time to view the moons is during Saturn's opposition.
The most obvious moon of Saturn is Titan, which has a slightly yellowish hue. Titan will be on the north side of Saturn on August 23, and on the south side of the planet on August 15, and 31. All through August early risers will want to look for Uranus an hour before dawn, when it is 60 degrees high in the southeastern sky.
Depending on the weather, the faint, blue planet Neptune will be visible with a telescope on August 31 before 8:30 p.m. Jupiter's moons play peek-a-boo throughout the month of August as well.
For more information on night sky viewing, go to astronomy.com. - Sky This Month August 2023. Also, visit to earthsky.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.