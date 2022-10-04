To passers-by, Crossville High School’s campus might look a little different. — refreshed, clean, litter-free — and it appears so due to the efforts of students.

Crossville agriscience students and Future Farmers of America (FFA) club members recently conducted an improvement project around campus that put agricultural-related lessons into practice. Most time was spent over the last two weeks cleaning out flower beds and spreading pine straw throughout the beds. Students also worked toward improving the overall appearance of the campus grounds, including around the football stadium.

