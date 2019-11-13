Agency secures $88,270 grant

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard from Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Michael Posey, on the Homeland Security grant.
Posey said in May, he and EMA Director Anthony Clifton began working on grant packages for Homeland Security grants that were coming available.
“I am proud today to stand before you and tell you that we have been able to secure $88,270 of this Homeland Security grant,” Posey said.
Posey said the grant funding would be used for three separate projects that will bring additional resources to the county and will aide in response to recovery and lifesaving incidents and disasters.
“The first project was a utility vehicle for DeKalb County Fire Association,” he said. “It will be a county-wide resource, but it will be housed with the DCFA.”
According to Posey, the utility vehicle would be available to all the fire departments and other organizations in the county to be used for planned or unplanned events.
“We were able to secure $21,948 for the purchase of that vehicle,” Posey said.
The second project was the automated external defibrillator project.
“It’s a project I’ve been working on since taking over the safety coordinator position,” Posey said.
According to redcross.org, an AED is used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock.
He said working with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Nick Welden and Matt Martin, they were able to secure $37,250 for the purchase of AEDs to be placed in sheriff vehicles and on various pre-identified buildings that are either used or owned by the DeKalb County Commission.
The third project is an EOC technology upgrade.
“We were able to secure $29,072 to upgrade all the work stations down in the UOC,” Posey said.
He said the upgrade would ensure that the agency and partners using the EOC during events, disaster, fires, or law enforcement events work properly.
“These work stations ensure that [users] can maintain a calling operated feature, so everyone is aware of what’s going on,” Posey said.
Posey expressed his thanks to everyone involved in securing the grant and Commission President Ricky Harcrow said everyone involved in securing the grant did a “wonderful” job.
“We appreciate the work that you all have done and everybody that was associated with it. You all did a wonderful job,” Harcrow said.
During the meeting, the commission approved to commence the bidding process for the projects.
The commission also presented the DeKalb County Education Retirees Association with a proclamation.
DeKalb Education Retiree President Janice Luther and Vice President Anita Gibson addressed the commission for recognizing retired teachers.
“We are happy and thankful that you are here today,” Harcrow said. “We appreciate all of our retired teachers.”
Luther expressed her gratitude and said, “all of us would not be where we are without educators, and it’s nice to be acknowledged, and I appreciate the [educators] that are still in the trenches; they have a hard road.”
Commission members shared events, comments and their appreciation for their educators.
Luther presented a facsimile check of $105,376.92 given by the Education Retirees Association that represents the number of volunteer hours retirees have provided to their various communities.
“This is only the number of people who come to our meetings and report what they have done, so it’s probably four or five times more,” Luther said.
Closing the meeting, Harcrow announced the retirement of County Commission Attorney Charles Mauney, which will come into effect at the end of December.
Harcrow said he has known Mauney for more than 50 years since he moved to their community during their high school years.
“That has been a long time,” Harcrow said. “Since then he worked and became assistant [district attorney].”
The commissioners joined Harcrow in expressing their sentiments. Each commission member said it has been a “pleasure” to work with Mauney.
“We are going to miss you, and we wish you the best in your retirement,” Harcrow said.
The commission also:
• heard updates from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles regarding maintenance updates
• approved to fill five job vacancies at the DeKalb County Road Department.
• approved to send out bids for bush cutters
• heard updates from County Engineer Ben Luther on traffic stripping of County Roads 115 and 188
• approved to award the traffic stripping bid of County Roads 115 and 188 to J.C. Cheek Contractor Inc. for $5,500
• approved to adopt the Amendment County Transportation Plan
• approved for Luther and Irby Wallace, assistant engineer, to attend the NACE Conference.
The next commission meeting is Nov. 26.
