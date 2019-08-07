The DeKalb County Board of Education held a special called meeting Wednesday to accept the resignation of Leslie Garrard, bus driver at Crossville School (effective 8/5/19).
The board also approved the agenda and minutes of the meeting.
The next meeting will be August 29. The regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. and budget hearing/work session will be at 4:30 p.m.
