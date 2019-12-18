Sewer expansion expected to add 75 to 100 new users

The Rainsville City Council announced Monday it had received three bids for the two-part expansion of the city sewer line from Hwy 75 to Everett Road in Rainsville.
According to Councilman Bejan Taheri, Part A is going to be from Hwy 35 to the corner of Scott Ave S, and Garrett Street and Part B is going to be from Garrett to Everett.
The council empowered Mayor Roger Lingerfelt to discusses details and specifics with James Payton of Ladd Engineering.
The primary purpose is to assure the prices provided from the bids cover the specifications needed, said Taheri.
Lingerfelt said they would have to go through the process to make sure the bids fall under $50,000 for them to move forward.
Councilman Ricky Byrum said the expansion is going to open that particular area for sewer customers.
“In the end, I think it’s going to create somewhere between 75 to 100 new sewer customers down through there,” he said.
During the meeting, the councilman discussed the possibility of doing the expansion in two phases.
Lingerfelt said they would not be able to do one phase and then move to the second phase unless it was all under $50,000.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
• Police Chief Kevin Smith briefed the council on their recent Shop with a Cop event held last Saturday.
Smith said there were 101 children who participated, and the event lasted from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. He thanked the council for its support, everybody that donated and Walmart Supercenter. “We had a great time and blessed a lot of children for Christmas,” said Smith.
• Fire Chief Willimac Wright announced the new three-story search and rescue trailer is still in Rainsville. He extended his appreciation to councilmen Rosson and Stiefel for going to visit it last week.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Dec. 2.
• approved to empower the major to move forward upon insurance approval to open bids for the repair of the leaking roof at the Rainsville Public Library.
• approved to grant the major authorization to sign the renewal of the sewer and sanitation contract with the town of Sylvania.
• approved resolution 12-16-2019 to surplus the cities used Christmas lights.
• approved to renew PBR Bull Bash 2020 sponsorship. PBR Bull Bash is set for Jan 10, 2020 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
• motion died for the proposal to abolish ordinance 531120 regarding the rental property and lease tax.
• approved to pay monthly bills.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2020 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
