Supplements Containing Tianeptine to be Classified as a Schedule II Controlled Substance

As of Monday, March 15, 2021, The Alabama Department of Public Health formally classified “Tianeptine” as a Schedule II controlled substance in the State of Alabama. As such products containing the drug “Tianeptine” will no longer be legally available to purchase over the counter in Alabama.
Tianeptine, often marketed as a dietary supplement, is commonly found in convenience stores under the names such as Tianaa or ZaZa Red. This highly addictive synthetic drug, can give its users a euphoric high and strong withdrawal symptom.
Those found in possession of the Schedule II controlled substance without a valid prescription, could possibly face felony charges in the state of Alabama.
Business owners are advised to dispose of this drug responsibly. Letters will be given out to every store in DeKalb County about pulling this product off the shelves. After the letters have been handed out, the business owner will then have 48 hours to remove the products. If after the allotted time the product is found on shelves, it will be seized and felony charges could be sought against the business owner.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said, “This is a very harmful drug that works like an opioid and can cause addiction, abuse, dependence and withdrawal. We will work hard in keeping this drug off the streets and out of the hands of our youth. We have gotten several calls already with a son/daughter being addicted to this drug unable to get off of it. The addiction has caused their loved one to lie and steal, using everything they own in order to get more. I truly care about each and every one in DeKalb County and I do not like seeing people ruin their lives and the lives of their loved ones with this poison. Every single one of us know how extremely hard it is to lose a loved one, but to lose them from substance abuse is even harder and if it is a child, it is unfathomable. If you know someone with an addiction, please do everything in your power to help and encourage them to seek help. God bless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.