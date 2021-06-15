First Southern State Bank honors Young Leaders with scholarships

First Southern State Bank today announced the 2021 Young Leader Scholarship winners for Crossville, Fort Payne and Plainview High Schools.
Katelyn Hearn, a graduate of Crossville High School is the recipient of a Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Hearn plans to attend Snead State Community College to pursue a degree in Forensic Science.
Sarah Jones, a graduate of Fort Payne High School is the recipient of a Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Jones plans to attend the University of Alabama and study Criminal Justice and Psychology.
Elizabeth Cornelius, a graduate of Plainview High School is a recipient of a Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Cornelius plans to attend Shorter University to pursue a degree in Nursing.
Lauren Hall, a graduate of Plainview High School is a recipient of a Young Leader scholarship. Ms. Hall plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College to pursue a degree in Education.
Jacob Henderson, a graduate of Plainview High School is a recipient of a Young Leader scholarship. Mr. Henderson plans to attend Northeast Alabama Community College to pursue a degree in Business.
“For over 18 years, First Southern State Bank has offered leadership scholarships to members of the Senior Class of the High Schools in the communities in which we have branches,” said First Southern President and CEO Jack Lovelady. “Our 2021 Young Leaders are all exceptional students and have endless potential! We wish them every success as they go forward to follow their dreams.”
About First Southern State Bank
First Southern State Bank is a state-chartered community bank serving individuals, small-to-medium-sized businesses, and large corporations in Northeast Alabama. It offers a wide range of personal and commercial banking, loans, and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to providing superior service and treating customers like family. First Southern State Bank has 10 locations in Cherokee, DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties of Alabama.
To learn more about First Southern State Bank, visit www.fssbank.com.
