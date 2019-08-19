Fugitive Billy Blake in custody

Deputies and agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit apprehended fugitive Billy Blake, 42, of Fort Payne, Friday night.
Blake was taken into custody after he led deputies on a brief pursuit in a motorhome on County Road 732 near Ider. He then abandoned the motorhome and attempted to flee on foot when he was apprehended a short distance from the road.
The suspect had been a fugitive after most recently walking away from Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. Blake was admitted for treatment after he allegedly swallowed an unknown amount of suspected methamphetamine and had slipped into a coma. He had just led Jackson and DeKalb County on a pursuit that ended near Rainsville.
Blake had previously been arrested for breaking into Henagar Junior High School and stealing $3,300 that the Beta Club had saved for a trip in 2017, and was also charged with breaking into several churches just across the county line in Jackson County.
After being released from jail after a short stay, Blake was caught again after breaking into multiple storage units in Fort Payne. Before his apprehension last night, Blake had led Jackson County on several other chases.
At the time of his arrest last night, Blake had existing warrants in DeKalb County of Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Attempt to Elude, Assault 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Endangerment.
“I’d like to thank our guys for working hard and getting this fugitive off the streets,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Blake has stolen an untold amount of goods and money from citizens in two counties.”
The suspect also had existing warrants in Jackson County of Attempt to Elude (x2), Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Failure to Register a Vehicle, No Proof of Insurance, and Reckless Driving.
After last night’s chase Blake is facing new charges of Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest (x2), Attempt to Elude (x2), Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Assault 3rd Degree.
“While it can be frustrating having to arrest suspects like Blake multiple times, we can only do our job as law enforcement and get them in custody,” Welden said. “These guys do this job well. God bless.”
