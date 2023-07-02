MCL to keep new flags on display at cemetery

Every six months, seven new flags will be raised atop the flagpoles at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Rainsville -- where many military veterans are interred.
This new mission was recently adopted by Marines and Navy Corpsmen of the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404 in Fort Payne, AL
Caring citizens’ reports of empty flagpoles at the cemetery brought the need to their attention.
Marine Corps League Detachment 1404 made sure the new flags were in place for Memorial Day and they now will stand tall on Independence Day.
The flagpoles have been upgraded and now bear solar panel lights, properly illuminating the banners after dark.
This improvement was provided by the cemetery; and the flag replacements are done with the cemetery overseers’ approval.
Now, honorable standards are beautifully raised to represent the United States of America; U.S. Coast Guard; U.S. Navy; U.S. Army, U.S. Marines; U.S. Space Force; and our American POW/MIAs.
