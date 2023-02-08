Avocados are the real Super Bowl halftime winner

Guacamole, a delicious dip made from avocados, has become a Super Bowl snack staple.
Americans are expected to consume approximately 100,000 tons of avocados on Super Bowl weekend, according to MexicaliBlue, a website dedicated to Mexico’s cuisine and culture.
Until the 1990s, avocados were primarily consumed in California and Texas, where they could be grown in the U.S., but 30 years later, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest avocado day of the year.
For a long time, people stayed away from avocados because of their fat content. But today, we understand that avocados contain monounsaturated fat, the “good” kind that protects heart health by lowering cholesterol, according to the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
The epic rise of the avocado in the U.S. was is fueled by passage of NAFTA in 1994, which allowed the import of Mexican-grown avocados during winter, as well as an annual Super Bowl advertising campaign by the trade group Avocados From Mexico, which began promoting guacamole as the quintessential Super Bowl dip in the early 1990s.
According to Canadian Broadcasting Company article “How the Super Bowl Saved the Avocado,” in the 1990s, the nature of Super Bowl Sunday changed, becoming less about football and more about getting together for a party and consuming lots of chips and dips, and avocado growers wanted in on the frenzy. A PR company devised the idea of a “Guacamole Bowl” and solicited dip recipes from NFL players and their families, and they gave out hundreds of free avocado and guacamole samples to reporters leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. The promotion was a huge success in getting Americans to try avocados.
Today avocados are more popular than ever, being incorporated into recipes and added to restaurant menus. Sales of avocados increase yearly by an average of 15%.
This year’s Super Bowl ad will feature the actress Anna Faris posing nude as Eve in the Garden of Eden, reminding everyone that avocados are actually a fruit, not a vegetable.
Health Benefits
Avocados are nutrition-dense, offering 20 vitamins and minerals in every serving, including potassium which helps control blood pressure; lutein, an antioxidant that protects eye health, skin and heart health and even lowers the risk of cancer and diabetes; and folate, which is crucial for cell repair and during pregnancy. Avocados are a good source of B vitamins, which help you fight off disease and infection, and they provide vitamins C and E.
Avocados are low in sugar and contain fiber, which we all know helps you feel full longer.
A randomized trial published in Journal of the American Medical Association followed a small group of adults with hypertension over a period of two years and found that replacing a carbohydrate-heavy diet with one rich in monounsaturated fats (the kind found in olives and avocados) resulted in lower blood pressure and improved lipid levels.
Purchasing Tips
When choosing avocados in the store, pick the ones that are firm to the touch and allow them to ripen on your counter. An avocado is ripe when it softens slightly, yielding to pressure when gently squeezed.
Storage Tips
Store avocados at room temperature, keeping in mind that they can take 4-5 days to ripen. To speed up the ripening process, put them in a brown paper bag in your pantry. When the outside skin is black or dark purple and yield to gentle pressure, they are ready to eat or refrigerate. If you know you will only use only half of an avocado, do not remove the seed from the half you want to store for the next day. The seed will keep the meat green. Wrap with plastic wrap or use an airtight lid container.
Always wash avocados before cutting so there is no chance that dirt and bacteria could be transferred from the knife onto the pulp.
While guacamole is arguably the most popular way to eat avocado, you can also cube it for use in salads, puree and toss it with pasta and substitute it on a 1:1 ratio for butter or oil in your favorite baked good recipes.
- Juana Macías-Christian of the Marshall County office of the ACES contributed to this article.
