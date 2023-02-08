Avocados are the real Super Bowl halftime winner

Avocados are single-seed fruits with a creamy texture. They grow in subtropical climates and although most popularly used in dips and on toast, avocados can be sliced for sandwiches, diced for soups and salads and substituted for butter in baking recipes.

 FIle Photo

Guacamole, a delicious dip made from avocados, has become a Super Bowl snack staple.

Americans are expected to consume approximately 100,000 tons of avocados on Super Bowl weekend, according to MexicaliBlue, a website dedicated to Mexico’s cuisine and culture.

