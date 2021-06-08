Wallace State Community College congratulates area students who were named to the President's List or Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. More than 680 outstanding students earned a place on the lists for their academic achievements.
Area students earning places on the lists include:
• Bryan Boyzo of Valley Head, Dean's List
• Laura Graham of Collinsville, Dean's List
• Haven Hall of Crossville, President's List
• Madelynn Redmond of Geraldine, President's List
• Melina Redmond of Geraldine, President's List
• Clinton Shirley of Dawson, President's List
• Tobi Trotter of Rainsville, President's List
To earn a spot on the Wallace State President's List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean's List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
Open the door to opportunity at Wallace State Community College. Summer session is underway, with registration still available for Mini Term II, which begins July 6. Priority registration for Fall 2021 will begin on June 15, with classes starting Aug. 19.
Visit www.wallacestate.edu or call 256.352.8000 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.