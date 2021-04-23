Saturation on south end of DeKalb County leads to 17 arrested

On Wednesday, April 21, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies, investigators, Narcotics and Interdiction Unit, as well as the Crossville Police Department, conducted a saturation patrol across the South end of the county, with Kilpatrick being the primary focus.
There were 17 total arrests made. Three of those arrests were for outstanding warrants with outside agencies.
Those arrested were:
• Justin Lee Belefant (30 of Crossville)
Domestic Violence 2nd
• Dustin Patrick Bennett (25 of Albertville)
Warrant for Failure to Appear (x4)
• Matthew Rosse Bozarth (37 of Boaz)
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Patricia Ann Brown (37 of Attalla)
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3)
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Krystle Croft (35 of Dawson)
Contributing to Delinquency - Truancy
• Brian Keith Harrell (42 of Boaz)
Attempt to Elude Police
Warrant for Failure to Appear
• Hunter Blake Hughes (21 of Albertville)
Domestic Violence 3rd
• Timothy Michael Kerr (25 of Boaz)
Resisting Arrest
Obstructing Government Operations
Warrant for Failure to Appear (x2)
• William F Leopold (24 of Albertville)
Warrant for Failure to Appear
• Franklin David McDowell (39 of Albertville)
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x3)
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (X2)
Tampering With Physical Evidence
• Brandi Marie Moody (38 of Boaz)
Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
• Linda Loyd Ramsey (50 of Sand Rock)
Warrant for Failure to Appear (x2)
• Wesley Duane Smith (36 of Menlo, GA)
Warrant for Failure to Appear
• John Bradley Horton (36 of Boaz)
Warrant for Failure to Appear
According to the DCSO, saturation patrols can help lower crime rate, influence driving behavior to reduce traffic accidents and often times helps in the apprehension of individuals that have outstanding warrants.
“Another job well done by our guys and girls and the other agencies that helped,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “I am proud of all the dedicated, selfless law enforcement we have working in this county to keep our citizens safe.”
