DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging closed most of its services due to the State of Emergency issued earlier this month; however, the agency continues to offer meal programs for seniors.
“We are very proud of how well our senior center managers and their volunteers have handled their meal programs during the closure of their centers,” said COA Director Emily McCamy.
She said each center throughout the county had been closed to the public, and the only people allowed in the buildings are the managers and a couple of volunteers.
“We served meals to 302 of our weekly clients this past week. Home delivered meals have continued their normal delivery with their regular volunteer delivering,” said McCamy.
She said the home-delivered program includes 117 frozen meal clients, three liquid supplement clients and 81 hot meal clients.
“The 100 clients that usually eat in the center and still need meals and are doing curbside pickup. They stay in their car with windows rolled up as a staff member puts their meal in the car,” McCamy said.
Weekly meals for seniors are provided by the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments.
“TARCOG has worked very closely with us to ensure that all our clients receive meals during the pandemic. This week, our five-day per week hot meal program that served 182 clients will be able to shift to seven-meal packs of shelf-stable meals,” said McCamy.
She said the meals would be picked up one day per week to reduce the number of times they have to come in contact with their staff and volunteers.
McCamy said the company that provides these foods went into emergency production of these shelf-stable meals a couple of weeks ago, and this week will be the first time they will be able to deliver them.
“We are excited to be making this shift from hot to shelf-stable for the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers. Changing to this type of meal also allows us to serve two extra meals to these clients each week,” she said.
She said the Council on Aging office remains closed to the public, and the staff is working mostly from home. They check office voicemails throughout the week and return calls as quickly as possible.
“We have added several new DeKalb County residents ages 60 and older to our weekly meal program during the last two weeks,” said McCamy.
She said if you are age 60 or older and in need of meals from this program, call 256-845-8590 to leave a voicemail and they will call back as soon as possible to see if you qualify.
The monthly Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors with the Food Bank of North Alabama has had no change in service. McCamy said it feeds 200 DeKalb County seniors each month.
“We currently have 132 people on the waiting list for that program,” she said.
The Rural Public Transportation Program remains shut down at this time, said McCamy. She said all the clients that received transportation to chemotherapy or dialysis found alternate transportation while the program is closed.
“The clients that usually ride the bus to the grocery store were all contacted before we close to see if they would need food assistance while we are closed. The clients that need food are receiving it until we reopen,” said McCamy.
Friday morning, Fyffe Senior Center Manager Carmie Pettry, along with volunteer Nicolas Brown and Fyffe Mayor Paul Cagle, deliver curbside pickup meals to seniors.
Carmie said seniors pick up two weeks worth of meals and then come back for another pickup. He also expressed his gratitude for the support of the Fyffe City Council and mayor.
Cagle said the town of Fyffe is very fortunate to have Pettry as manager of the senior center and praised him on his hard work, saying, “he does such a good job.”
Gene Fleming, the COA volunteer fitness specialist who teaches an exercise class three days per week during regular operating hours, is posting various exercise videos on the COA’s Facebook page to encourage followers to continue to exercise while they are in isolation.
“We are so proud to have him volunteering to do this for them. If you would like to see his videos, you can follow us on Facebook at DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging,” said McCamy.
