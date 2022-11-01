Programs helping in time of need

A photo from the same event in October 2021, as dozens of cars lined up to receive food distributed by Kudzu Millworks with OneGenAway, a non-profit 501 (c)3 that organizes food distributions throughout Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Kudzu Millworks has announced it will be giving away free groceries again on Saturday, Nov. 12. 

This marks the fourth time the vinyl window manufacturer has held such an event, the last time being on May 14, 2022. Before that, the event had been held on October 30, 2021, and May 22, 2021. The drive-thru distribution begins at 9 A.M. at the DeKalb County VFW Fair Grounds. 

