Programs helping in time of need

Kudzu Millworks has announced it will be giving away free groceries again on Saturday, Nov. 12.
This marks the fourth time the vinyl window manufacturer has held such an event, the last time being on May 14, 2022. Before that, the event had been held on October 30, 2021, and May 22, 2021. The drive-thru distribution begins at 9 A.M. at the DeKalb County VFW Fair Grounds.
According to a press release from Kudzu Millwork, “This is a drive-thru food distribution, first come first served until resources run out. Recipients will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the groceries. Due to the high volume of traffic, each vehicle will receive only one grocery cart of food.”
There is also a call for volunteers to sort and bag food, load groceries, and assist with directing traffic. Volunteers are asked to arrive early, at 7 A.M. Anyone interested can email marcie@alltempwindows.com for more information or to apply.
This event is a partnership between Kudzu Millwork and One Gen Away. Kudzu Millwork is a manufacturer of All Temp Windows, creating over 80,000 windows every year for new homes and projects. All Temp has been in production for over three decades and was acquired by Kudzu Millwork eight years ago. The company moved to Fort Payne in March 2021.
OneGenAway is a non-profit organization that aims to deliver fresh and healthy food to those in need. They do this by rescuing food from local businesses and holding food distribution events throughout Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida.
