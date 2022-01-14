DeKalb ranks in lowest tax burden in statewide survey

According to a recent study by smartasset.com, DeKalb County ranks fourth in the state for the lowest tax burden on residents.
The site looks at the following components for ranking, income tax, sales tax, property tax and fuel tax.
DeKalb County:
• Income tax: $9836
• Sales tax: $808
• Property tax: $367
• Fuel tax: $270
Tax Burden Index: 79.18
To better compare income tax burdens across counties, smartasset used the national median household income, and applied relevant deductions and exemptions before calculating federal, state and local income taxes.
In order to determine sales tax burden, they estimated that 35% of take-home (after-tax) pay is spent on taxable goods. They then multiplied the average sales tax rate for a county by the household income after taxes. This balance is then multiplied by 35% to estimate the sales tax paid. For property taxes, they compared the median property taxes paid in each county.
For fuel taxes, they first distributed statewide vehicle miles traveled to the county level using the number of vehicles in each county. They then calculated the total number of licensed drivers within each county. The countywide miles were then distributed amongst the licensed drivers in the county, which gave us the miles driven per licensed driver. Using the nationwide average fuel economy, they calculated the average gallons of gas used per driver in each county and multiplied that by the fuel tax.
Smartasset then added the dollar amount for income, sales, property and fuel taxes to calculate a total tax burden. Finally, each county was ranked and indexed, on a scale of 0 to100. The county with the lowest tax burden received a score of 100 and the remaining counties in the study were scored based on how closely their tax burden compares.
For more information on this report, visit https://smartasset.com/taxes/alabama-tax-calculator?year=2021#alabama
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.