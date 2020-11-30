Fort Payne Main Street kicked off a new campaign called “The Small Town that Shines” with the ceremonial lighting of a chandelier tree last week.
Following a countdown, the FPMS Board of Directors flipped the switch and illuminated the tree located directly across from the Fort Payne Hosiery Museum and the Opera House. It can be found next door to Blue Jug of Fort Payne.
"The Chandelier Tree is a joint effort between Fort Payne Main Street, the community and the City of Fort Payne," said Mary Reed, design committee chair. “People throughout the community are letting their light shine on Main Street by donating or sponsoring chandeliers for this new landmark.”
She said the city helped FPMS place the chandeliers, secure them to the tree and did the electrical wiring.
“We are excited that the Chandelier Tree will be a year-round focal point and a reminder that we do live in a small town that shines. With ten-thousand vehicles per day traveling Gault - Hwy 35, which includes many visitors through the area, the Chandelier Tree location is ideal. Our downtown is a reflection of everyone in the community; we want to continue to make it beautiful," Reed said.
“The Small Town That Shines campaign is especially important this year because our downtown merchants, restaurants, and businesses are counting on the community's support for the holiday season,” said Connie Fuller, interim Main Street director. “COVID-19 has hit all small businesses, especially hard, and we are not sure what the New Year will bring. We ask the community to support downtown by purchasing gift certificates, safely shopping downtown and dining curbside during this time. We also ask that whoever can, to please sponsor a chandelier.”
FPMS is asking members of the community and businesses to consider purchasing a chandelier sponsorship. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to sponsor one chandelier up to $500 to sponsor three chandeliers. The lights can also be purchased in memory of a friend or loved one.
Benefits range from multiple features on Fort Payne Main Street's social media pages to check presentations and volunteer opportunities. Sponsorship dollars raised help fund Fort Payne Main Streets grant initiatives, with monies benefiting the local downtown businesses.
Learn about the “Small Town That Shines” campaign at fortpaynemainstreet.org.
