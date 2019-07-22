Swap Music, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd at DeKalb Theatre

Local musician Ryan Keef and Friends present Swap Music: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The concert is this Saturday at the DeKalb Theatre in Downtown Fort Payne.
Musician Ryan Keef said, “on the cusp of their farewell tour, we pay tribute to a band that virtually created the Southern Rock genre.”
The Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd is one of various tribute shows for Keef this year, he said.
Keef said Dusty Smith will be performing on lead vocals and guitar, Zach Taylor will be performing on drums, James Roberts will be playing the bass guitar and will perform vocals, Allen Atkins will be on the keyboard and saxophone and Keef will play guitar and perform vocals.
He said event doors are set to open at 6 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7 p.m.
Tickets purchased in advance will be $10 and tickets purchased the day of the show are $12. Keef also said there are VIP tickets available for purchase for $20. The VIP tickets include reserved front seating, snacks and soft drinks.
Keef said he encourages VIP ticket-holders to arrive before the concert starts to take advantage of their VIP package.
All tickets are available for purchase online at eventbrite.com.
The song selections for this tribute have been picked to engage the crowd, Keef said.
They will be performing Lynyrd Skynyrd greatest hits, “songs that people will be familiar with and can sing along to.”
Showcasing his musical talent over the years, Keef has performed multiple shows in DeKalb County as well as the surrounding areas, and the group regularly holds tribute shows in Fort Payne.
Keef said the tribute concerts usually feature an hour and forty-five minutes of entertainment for patrons to enjoy.
“Join us for a night of fun and music as we celebrate those familiar songs that became southern anthems,” Keef said.
Upcoming shows organized by Keef include, Dark Side of the Jam: Pink Floyd Revue on Aug. 31 and Whole Lotta Love: A Tribute to Led Zeppelin on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.