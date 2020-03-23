Tourism is critical to the economy of Fort Payne and throughout DeKalb County. Tourism is and will be impacted over the next number of weeks as we diligently exercise every precaution to slow down the spread of Corona virus (COVID-19) and ultimately allow it to run its course.
In conjunction with the DeKalb County Commission, the state of Alabama Department of Travel and Tourism, our Visitor Information Center and all state Welcome Centers we will be closed to the public until April 6th. On April 6th a review will take place to determine if we will reopen.
Our staff will continue working from our office at our visitor information center and partly from home. Our workload remains the same during this time with the exception of the direct one on one physical interface of the visitor in our building.
We will keep you up to date on schedule changes, cancellations of tourism events throughout the county. In addition your help is needed. Please contact us at office@tourdekalb.com if you have an event you are involved with that is changing dates, cancelling or amending, in any way. Please keep an eye on our calendar of events at www.visitlookoutmountain.com/event-calendar
As you can image the travel industry is greatly impacted by the restrictions that are necessary to implement. I want to send out my full support to all of our lodging partners, state and national park units and all area attractions that will be impacted. There are no businesses that will not be negatively impacted for awhile.
I wish each of you the very best through this difficult time and look forward to the days ahead we can return to our normal daily processes and lifestyles.
If you have questions or concerns please call us at 256-845-3957.
— John Dersham is the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism.
