City of Rainsville OKs change in handling of unsafe structures

RAINSVILLE, Ala.—The City of Rainsville will no longer have responsibility to repair, rather than remove, unsafe structures after action at its June 5 meeting.
The Council amended Resolution 2-18-2021, which pertained to unsafe structures in the city. The amendment will remove the City of Rainsville's responsibility to repair instead of demolishing the unsafe structure. According to Rainsville Ordinance Officer, Sandy Little, this will be a saving to taxpayers in the city. The amendment is Resolution 6-05-23.
The Council empowered Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt to sign the grant to apply for an Electric Vehicle Charging Station. If approved the charging station will be located behind the Rainsville Police Department.
The Council approved the purchase of 100 garbage cans from Wastequip in the amount of $6,700. According to Councilmember Rickey Bryrum, the Rainsville Sanitation Department services around 3,200 customers at the present time.
The Council passed Resolution 06-05-2023 (B) which is the Municipal Water Prevention Program. The program holds the City accountable for the water returned back into streams.
In other business, the Rainsville City Council:
• Purchased four Fire King Filing Cabinets for Court at a cost of $1500.
• Accepted Matthew Green’s Resignation as the Attorney for the Planning Commission
• Accepted Johnny Brown’s Resignation as Patrolman for the Police Dept Effective 5-28-2023
• Hired Robert Rollins as Patrolman for the Police Dept Effective 6-7-2023 at $17.05 per hour
• Contracted with Lana Cole as the Court Magistrate at a rate of $40 Per Court session
• Approved Boozer & Son Construction to do concrete work for Emergency Beacon Light for the Rainsville Fire Department in the amount of $1250.00
• Purchased a 2008 Ford 350 Service Truck for the Rainsville Public Works Department in the amount of $14,800.00
• Donated $500 to the Plainview Softball team for their Class 3A State Championship rings
• Approved Johnny Clem to run sewer lines and manholes on Rainbow Avenue North in the amount of $11,000- $15,000
The Rainsville City Council will meet again on June 19 in the Council Chambers. A work session will be held at 4 p.m. The regular session will begin at 4:30 p.m. Citizens who wish to speak at the meeting should contact the Rainsville City Hall at (256) 638-6331.
(Full video on Southern Torch Facebook)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.