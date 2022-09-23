The Alabama Historical Association is holding its Fall Pilgrimage in Mentone today (Sept. 24).
Mayor Rob Hammond will speak to the group at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s on the Mountain Episcopal Church, followed by local historical talks. Kelly Leavitt will share information about Col. Milford Howard. Marcus Thomas will share “The Real Story of Granny Dollar” and researcher Hannah Leeper is scheduled to talk about the Black Bears of DeKalb County.
From 12:30-5 p.m., association members will visit the Martha Berry Home (where the founder of Berry College entertained guests such as Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Edison), the Sallie Howard Memorial Baptist Church, the Mentone Arts Center, the DeSoto State Park Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) museum, and take the DeSoto State Park walking tour to the falls at 3 and 4 p.m.
The event will conclude with a closing reception with dulcimer music at Brow Park at 5 p.m.
On Friday, the group toured areas of Fort Payne, including the Depot Museum, and Fort Payne Opera House and Hosiery Museum. Local historian Larry Smith answered questions at the Fort Payne Cabin site about the Trail of Tears. Jessica Harper-Brown of Landmarks led a walking tour of Fort Payne’s “Boom Era” departing from the Opera House.
AHA President Jim Baggett said in the association’s newsletter, “The good people of DeKalb County are excited to host AHA, and we owe thanks to many people and organizations for their help in planning the event, especially the Mentone Area Preservation Association, Landmarks of DeKalb County, St. Joseph-on-the-Mountain Episcopal Church, Sallie Howard Memorial Baptist Church, Moon Lake Community Library, the Mentone Arts Center, DeSoto State Park, the Town of Mentone, and homeowner John McFarland. The area has far more to offer than we can squeeze into one day, so we are encouraging those who can to visit for the weekend.”
