The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has received an advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are again being shipped to states beginning today.
On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the temporary pause in allocations of some monoclonal antibodies.
Various therapeutics are available for preventing and treating COVID-19 in specific at-risk populations. Some therapeutics are in short supply, but availability is expected to increase in the coming months.
The ADPH reminds the public, however, that vaccines remain the best preventive measure against severe disease, hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19 for eligible individuals. Most persons being hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and complications continue to be individuals who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19, go to www.alabamapublichealth.gov.
