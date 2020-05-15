f Creek Indians has made a very generous donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to enhance the department’s novel coronavirus COVID-19 response capabilities.
“Each county in the state will benefit from the donation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “Much-needed testing equipment and supplies will be purchased for county health departments. We are especially grateful because the tribe’s partnership and support of public health will enhance our capabilities to reach rural, underserved areas of the state.”
ADPH wants to ensure that all citizens experiencing symptoms or at high risk for COVID-19 have an opportunity to access screening sites in their communities.
For more information about testing locations and other useful information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
