NACC to host fall performance of ‘Puffs’

The Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre Department is proud to present Matt Cox’s “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.” Patron sales begin Oct. 1, and general public sales begin Oct. 8. Show times are Oct. 28 to Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 to Nov. 7. Tickets will cost $8, with limited reserved seating.
The play is a parody of the Harry Potter franchise which focuses on the Puffs, “who just happened to be there too,” according to the play’s description. This is a tale for anyone “who has never been destined to save the world.”
The New York Times calls it a “fast-paced romp,” with a cast of characters “who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along,” according to Hollywood Life.
Meg Nippers, director of promotions and marketing for NACC, wants the public to know that the venue for the production will take place at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the NACC campus and the box office will also be in the lyceum lobby, on the second floor. For more information, they can be reached at (256) 638-4418.
“Due to COVID-19,” says Nippers, “[the college] will only be selling tickets by phone or in-person. This will allow us to safely seat any patrons, as well as their groups, during the show! Masks are highly suggested and social distancing will be observed.”
