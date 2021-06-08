Bluegrass on the Rim returns to Little River Canyon Center

The Jacksonville State University Canyon Center is pleased to announce Bluegrass on the Rim is back live and in-person. The eighth annual bluegrass show is set for Saturday, June 12 doors opening at 6 p.m. and music beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets will be limited in order to maintain social distance, so buy early. Tickets can be purchased in advance through our website. The event will be outdoors, under the stars, so please bring your own chair and/or blanket.
Featuring performances from two of our all-time favorite bluegrass bands Foggy Hollow and Valley Road and bringing humor as well as some of the best bluegrass in the industry we welcome Three on a String to the stage. We encourage everyone to make reservations early as tickets will be limited in an effort to socially distance attendees.
“After living through a global pandemic and producing last year’s show virtually we are more eager than ever to welcome Bluegrass on the Rim back to our stage LIVE, in-person! said Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy, he continued, “we hope by June most of our guests will be vaccinated and that this pandemic will be under control. Even if so, we plan to limit the crowd size in order to keep everyone safe.”
“We hope folks will be as eager to come out and listen as we are excited to play on a live stage! It should be some good old fashion summer fun,” said event Master of Ceremony Glen Williams. “Get those tickets early and come enjoy a fun-filled, toe tapping evening of true bluegrass.” He said.
Tickets can be purchased now via our website www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/
Read more about the bands below:
Foggy Hollow Bluegrass: Foggy Hollow brings a unique blend of musicians from several genres. All of the band hail from and live in the foothill area of the Appalachians. Not only do they have a love for the traditional tunes but have put together a vast blend of musical backgrounds.
Valley Road: Valley Road started out with one goal in mind - to have a great time picking good bluegrass music. “From big-time festivals to small country churches, we've tried to maintain that idea in everything we do. In doing so, we hope to provide the best entertainment we can while keeping Christian family values at the forefront.”
Three on a String: Three on a String celebrating 50 years in the entertainment business, a remarkable feat in today’s fast changing society. It started with Jerry and Bobby performing as a duet for one show at Horse Pens 40 near Steel, AL in 1971. George Pruitt, a big band music veteran suggested they add a bass and thus Three on a String was born. Some personnel changes and lots of one-nighters eventually evolved into performances with symphony orchestras in several states including a nine city tour with the Alabama Symphony, opening for Bill Cosby, Red Skelton, Barbara Mandrel, Jeff Foxworthy, George Lindsey, Ray Stevens and many more top stars. Add in concerts for art councils, Chambers of Commerce, Landmark Theatres and city celebrations and you have a busy schedule for these veteran entertainers.
