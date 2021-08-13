Local veteran, business owner announces candidacy for District 29 House seat

Jamie Grant has announced his candidacy for Alabama State House of Representatives District 29.
A Walnut Grove native and combat veteran, Grant served 22 years with the Alabama National Guard and 20th Special Forces Group (A) as a Senior Communications Intelligence Advisor. Following multiple deployments in a combat zone, Grant earned the Purple Heart, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Action Badge and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, among others. He retired as a Master Sergeant.
While assigned to the Alabama National Guard Counterdrug Program, Grant worked as a criminal analyst with several federal and local law enforcement agencies including Etowah, Calhoun and Cherokee counties. Grant dedicated two decades to battling the war on drugs in various communities, educating students on the harmful effects of drug abuse through youth programs and retiring from the Counterdrug Program as a Senior Criminal Analyst. His contributions and advocacy were recognized with the Alabama Distinguished Service Medal.
Grant was elected to represent District 3 on the Etowah County Commission and currently serves as Commission President. He remains involved with volunteerism throughout his community as a member of the United Way Allocation Committee, the Etowah County Workforce Development Board and the Gadsden & Etowah County Chamber of Commerce. Grant owns and operates a small business, Lil’ Burtons, in Aurora.
“I’ve served my county, state and country since I was 18 years old,” said Grant. “It’s all I know. I want to continue serving however possible, using my years of experience and skills in decision-making processes. I relate to the everyday working American and I understand what it takes to make ends meet.”
“I’m a doer, not just a talker – I believe in actions. As a Christian conservative, I believe in less government and more rights for the people. I am dedicated to working hard to bridge the gap between local and state governments, serving as a conduit for citizens. I want to ensure our children are safe and provided with the best educational opportunities available, where they are taught accurate and historical curriculum. With 20 years of law enforcement and military experience, I understand the importance of law and order. Knowing the need for jobs and growth in our area, and having a strong relationship with local mayors, I will work with all legislators, elected officials and citizens to collaborate on what is best for our district – to bring industry to our region.”
Grant resides in Reece City with his wife of 24 years, Sara. They have two children: Amber, who lives with her husband in Nashville and Carson, a recent graduate of Sardis High School.
