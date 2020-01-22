Rainsville approves tax abatement for RTI

In Monday's work session, the Rainsville City Council heard from Pam Clay, representative of the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority, requesting the council to consider granting a tax abatement to Rainsville Technology, Inc.
Clay said RTI has a substantial capital investment project in 2020 for new equipment and has submitted an application to request a tax abatement for the company.
She said this year, RTI is celebrating its 20th anniversary in the city of Rainsville.
Clay introduced RTI representatives, Vice President Shane Gilliland and Treasurer Tomo Takahashi.
Gilliland addressed the council and said this year they are planning on investing $60,000,000 in company upgrades.
He said 10 years from now, they will probably “put another $20,000,000 plus into the facility in Rainsville.”
“It’s quite an investment that we’ve had over the last 20 years,” said Gilliland.
He said the representatives of RTI and all of their associates appreciated what the city council and the mayor have done for them in the last 20 years.
“We thank your consideration of this tax abatement. We don’t see anything changing but growth over the next ten years,” said Gilliland.
Rainsville City Mayor Roger Lingerfelt thanked RTI for coming to Rainsville, growing with them and being a “great asset to the community.”
According to Clay, RTI has called Rainsville home since 2000 and currently employees over 550 associates on annual payroll. The company and associates are very engaged in community events that include the RTI Charity Mud Volleyball event, Easter egg hunt and the RTI 5K Great Pumpkin Run.
They also take part in charity fundraisers each year to give back to the community.
Clay said RTI holds title to the Department of Labor certified apprenticeship program, and that is something they are very proud of.
“[It] shows dedication in working with our youth and helping them realize what job opportunities are available to them,” she said.
The company also helps support various sports programs throughout the county, not just in Rainsville.
Councilman Byrum expressed his appreciation for RTI’s involvement with school projects and ball fields.
“You all have been involved with the community and we really appreciate that,” said Lingerfelt.
During the regular meeting Resolution 1-20-2020 B, granting a tax abatement to Rainsville Technology, Inc was unanimously accepted.
The tax abatement includes the following:
• all state and local noneducational property taxes
• all construction related transaction taxes, except those local construction related transaction taxes levied for educational purposes or for capital improvements for education, and/or
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
• Tree City USA Board Chairperson Kayron Guffey addressed the city council requesting $800 sponsorship towards the continuation of planting trees in the park.
• Lingerfelt and the council expressed their thanks to Guffey for all the work she puts in with the tree city and also the Veterans Day Program.
• Library Director Sarah Cruze updated the council on the leaking roof at the Rainsville Public Library. She said she had spoken with the insurance adjuster and the mayor, and they had three quotes to replace the roof but only one quote to repair the damage done inside. Cruze said they are going to try and get more quotes before moving forward.
• Sam Phillips, the city engineering consultant, provided the council with an update on issues going on with Dilbeck Road and truck traffic.
• Lingerfelt said open bids for the Skaggs Road drainage structure would be held at 12 p.m. on Jan. 22 in his office, according to how many people are there.
The council also:
• accepted the minutes from the previous meeting on Jan. 6, 2020.
• approved to open four credit cards from WinSouth Credit Union Bank for city use only due to issues with current cards.
• approved Feb. 27 as the city’s Arbor Day.
• approved the $800 sponsorship to continue planting trees and promoting the Arbor Day tree city.
• approved to purchase Christmas lights at $6,000 to replace the remaining old lights with $3800 coming from the surplus used Christmas lights.
• approved the recertification of pee wee football 2018 helmets.
• approved Resolution 01-1-2020 (A) to surplus a 2011 Impala from the Rainsville Police Department.
• approved the purchase of a light bar for the brush truck at $1,100 with funds coming from a surplus of vehicle.
• consideration of Ordinance 1-20-2020 to set the mayor and city council salaries for the next administration failed due to lack of unanimous voting for the first reading. Councilman Marshall Stiefel voted against the ordinance.
• approved to pay monthly bills.
• an executive session was held to discuss the good name and character of a city employee. No action was taken.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020 with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and regular session at 5 p.m.
