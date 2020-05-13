Jacksonville State graduated its largest class in university history - 895 graduates - in Spring 2020. Due to COVID-19, commencement has been postponed to August 1.
Graduates include:
• Jamie Abernathy of Cedar Bluff
• Brody Allen of Sand Rock
• Eli Allen of Fyffe
• Jewellia Ard of Albertville
• Christian Arnold of Collinsville
• Madeline Ashley of Cedar Bluff
• Alexa Baldwin of Fort Payne
• John Bates of Albertville
• Alexandra Blackstone of Albertville
• Shelby Bobo of Attalla
• Savannah Boyles of Collinsville
• Tanner Britt of Ider
• Bobby Brooks of Collinsville
• Ashley Burt of Leesburg
• Alexandria Carter of Sand Rock
• Madison Clark of Fort Payne
• Krystle Clough of Attalla
• Madison Cofield of Geraldine
• Jonathan Cole of Boaz
• Olin Collins of Boaz
• Carsen Daniel of Albertville
• Joshua Dismuke of Boaz
• Devin Dobbins of Flat Rock
• Jay Dutton of Collinsville
• Sandra Elliott of Collinsville
• Kaitlin Fleming of Attalla
• Charity Graham of Dawson
• Samuel Griggs of Sand Rock
• Jesse Groover of Attalla
• Leslie Guerra of Fort Payne
• Ashlyn Hambey of Albertville
• Jennifer Harper of Attalla
• Lauren Harrison of Fort Payne
• Jayden Henderson of Rainsville
• Tobey Hicks of Crossville
• Tyler Hilyer of Fort Payne
• Simon Hooper of Fort Payne
• Ethan Jimmerson of Leesburg
• Caleb Johnston of Crossville
• Kyle Jones of Attalla
• Emma Kelley of Boaz
• Rachyl Kelley of Attalla
• Haley Kilgo of Fort Payne
• Jessica Lee of Boaz
• Avery Lowe of Leesburg
• Dustin Mason of Boaz
• Brittany McCool of Albertville
• Matthew McDaniel of Henagar
• Cody McGee of Rainsville
• Brandy Mills of Fort Payne
• Dillyn Mitchell of Rainsville
• Taylor Nash of Boaz
• Kellie Nelson of Cedar Bluff
• Samantha Pyron of Fort Payne
• Dianna Quevedo of Collinsville
• Nicholas Ridgeway of Fort Payne
• Rachael Rogers of Boaz
• Jon Scott of Rainsville
• Amanda Smith of Collinsville
• Amy Smith of Fort Payne
• Brooklyn Smith of Sylvania
• David Strange of Fort Payne
•Amy Suttles of Crossville
• Jordan Thomas of Fyffe
• Hannahstaysia Weaver of Henagar
• Nicholas White of Fort Payne
• Shalanne Whited of Fort Payne
• Marysa Wigley of Fort Payne
• Daisha Wilks of Flat Rock
• Logan Wright of Fort Payne
• Taylor Yarbrough of Sylvania
