City school board seat opens as Durham retires as president

Fort Payne Board of Education President Jimmy Durham’s term expires in June. April 13 is the cutoff to apply to fill his seat that is becoming vacant since Durham, who has served on the board since 2002, said Tuesday he doesn’t plan to re-apply.
“I would love to continue, but 20 wonderful years and a lot of successes made me feel that I needed a break,” said Durham, who is the executive director of the DeKalb Economic Development Agency.
“There are other good people out there that have the same feelings to make our school system better. I think the two major decisions were to hire Jim Cunningham and then Brian Jett to run the system. I wish the new tech building would have been finished before my term ended, but at least we are getting one that will be great for our students.”
The Fort Payne City Council set Wednesday as the cutoff for applications so that interviews with the Council can be set up to possibly begin Friday, April 15, with the goal of filling the seat at the Tuesday, April 19 regular meeting.
The school board is comprised of five members who are appointed by the city council to serve five year terms on a staggered basis. By state law, the council is required to make the appointment during the month of April, and Tuesday’s meeting is the last opportunity to do so unless a special meeting is called.
Participation on the school board requires mandatory training to gain the competencies to understand Alabama law and state regulations. The Board of Education is the legal employer of all personnel hired by the system and administers through written policies, monthly meetings and instructions to the superintendent of education who is the chief executive officer of the system.
The authority and power of the Board of Education are corporate in nature and are exercised only during legally held meetings each fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.
Individual board members have no legal authority over individual schools, departments, or personnel. All personnel actions are the responsibility of the superintendent, acting with Board approval.
To apply for the school board seat, visit Fort Payne City Hall at 100 Alabama Avenue NW between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 256-845-1524 or email tdunne@fortpayne.org for more information.
