Authorities were reportedly led on a chase Thursday morning.
A deputy's car was damaged in the incident, which remains under investigation, according to a representative of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.
John Oliver was arrested Thursday at 10:22 a.m. and charged with attempting to elude police, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of burglary tools, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, promotion of prison contraband, and a second-degree charge for marijuana possession.
Oliver, 53, of Albertville, was held at the DeKalb County Detention Center on $28,000 bond.
