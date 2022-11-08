The Rainsville City Council voted this week to direct $405,600 from the American Relief Fund in order to install an upgrade in the pump station on Scott Avenue along Highway 35.
Councilman Derek Rosson said they upgraded part of the system two years ago.
“So now we need to upgrade the rest and make it larger," he said.
James Payton, owner of Ladd Environmental, said they will also change the location where discharges happen.
"By doing that, we’ll bypass the pump station so it doesn’t have to pump twice,” Payton explained.
The American Relief Fund is an offshoot of the American Rescue Plan Municipal Recovery Funds Distribution, which is meant to help relieve some of the economic issues and strain on local governments caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the council approved spending $48,000 for the waste program. Councilman Ricky Byrum requested several orders of equipment including 100 garbage cans, six eight-yard dumpsters, seven four-yard dumpsters, and 30 garbage can lids/hinges. The total cost is about $20,000.
The rest of the cost came from a motion to replace drainage pipes along Shankles Road. This project is set to be completed by Mattox Excavating for a cost of $8,750. The city will contribute an estimated $20,000 to help lay gravel and asphalt along the road following the completion of the project.
The police and fire departments also received significant funding as both received grants. The police department received two grants, with the first being a grant for two new license plate readers totaling an estimated cost of $33,000. The other grant is around $20,000 for active shooter equipment to include ballistic helmets, two ballistic shields, and four breaching tools in order to combat any potential active shooter situations that they hope they never have to face. The fire department received a $23,000 grant for a Kubota trailer and accessories.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt presented a tax abatement for RTI and a nine month extension for an ongoing project involving the city’s sidewalks. The council also authorized the mayor to push through a grant from the Alabama Department Economic and Community Affairs for the sewer project the city is working on.
They also approved a sponsorship for Plainview’s volleyball and cross country teams. The Boys in the Band Alabama tribute show also received a $3,000 deposit ahead of the next Freedom Fest.
