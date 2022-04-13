Fort Payne officially responds to Food City complaint

The City of Fort Payne filed an official response Wednesday to a legal complaint that seeks to persuade the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court to halt a deal with Food City to build a new grocery store.
The response by City Attorney Rocky Watson requests a motion to dismiss the complaint filed by attorney Allen Dodd on behalf of several citizens and “other similarly situated taxpayers” and asks that the addressing of their opposition be confined within the framework of the Constitutional Amendment 772 proceeding when it occurs. The civil motion was filed Wednesday with DeKalb County Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson.
The response alleges the opposition is “either a thinly veiled or an open attempt” by one of the plaintiffs, Shan Bruce, owner of Bruce’s Foodland, “to thwart competition and to prevent, at whatever cost, a rise in the income for the lower socioeconomic bracket of citizens of the City, and therefore, an avenue to a better life.”
The addition of Food City as a retailer is allegedly seen by the plaintiffs as a threat by virtue of offering “alternatives for employment to the citizens of Fort Payne… by providing additional job availability and creating an upward pressure on wages paid to those who are often in the lowest economic bracket of our society [allowing] all citizens of the City to have a better life.”
The response reads, “This complaint is designed to assure the Bruces’ empire which includes multiple grocery stores throughout the northeast Alabama area does not face competition which requires them to lower their prices to be subject to reasonably pricing their products, and therefore possibly reducing their margin of profit. It is further designed to minimize upward pressure on wages, particularly of their own employees.”
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine is a longtime employee of Foodland and friend of the Bruce family. Baine did not vote on the Memorandum and said he was advised by the city attorney to not express a public position for or against the deal.
The document suggests a “long term conspiracy to thwart competition and stunt the growth of wages for endeavors far wider and deeper than just the Food City incentives offered by the City of Fort Payne.”
The response takes aim at the complaint’s wording to include every taxpayer in Fort Payne as plaintiffs, stating, “It is an insult to the intelligence of the Court, and equivalent to spitting in the face of the hardworking, blue collar, citizens of Fort Payne who struggle on a day-to-day basis to make wages sufficient to place a roof over their head, food on their table, to clothe and educate their children for the named Plaintiffs to claim to be ‘similarly situated.’ The majority of the ‘named representative’ represent the financial elite of the City of Fort Payne, whose interests not only do not identify with the interests of the majority of the citizens of Fort Payne, Alabama, but in large part, as exhibited by this lawsuit, are in direct opposition thereto.”
The decision to file a separate complaint rather than voice the plaintiffs’ concerns during an Amendment 772 proceeding, which has guardrails to ensure timely action, “is to affect not just the arrival of Food City, but the arrival of other economic development which would increase competition, and increase an upward movement in wages to the blue collar employees which carry this town and nation upon their back. This would not be the first time this has occurred in Fort Payne’s history.”
The response alleges the complaint was premature in its filing, alleging the City improperly failed to follow the appropriate process when the city council had not yet had a chance to approve related resolutions, the passage of which the Memorandum of Understanding approved on Feb. 15, 2022 would not have moved forward. Those resolutions passed April 5.
The Memorandum of Understanding, attached to the City’s response as Exhibit A, specified the terms of the deal with Marathon Realty Corp., the real estate arm of Food City’s parent company.
In exchange for approximately $3.1 million added to the City’s 2022-A Limited Obligation Certificate of Indebtedness for the funds to contribute toward the developer’s $3.4 million for site development at 1015 Gault Avenue South, Food City is expected to create about 140 jobs, full or part-time, and annual tax revenues of approximately $422,000 to the city due to sales tax alone, “based on the possible occupants and new customers not presently shopping in the City [as] new taxes received by the City.”
Food City would be required to open a store within six months or refund the money with 2.5% interest.
While addressing the city council during the February public hearing, Bruce stated that his opposition was based on a out-of-state competitor getting financial assistance from the taxpayers when his company had received no such incentives and based on his belief that Food City would add a Fort Payne store anyway without the need for such incentives to develop the property. Bruce and several supporters also noted his stores’ many years of donating to local charities when encouraging the city council to reject the Memorandum of Understanding, which then passed on a 3-2 vote.
The Circuit Court must now determine whether to dismiss the plaintiffs’ complaint and review the Memorandum of Understanding to assess whether to ratify it based on a determination that “the expenditure of public funds… will serve a valid and sufficient public purpose, notwithstanding any incidental benefit accruing to any private entity or entities.”
