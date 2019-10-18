At the meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education Thursday, the board approved the early graduation of six county students.
DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett introduced the early graduates who were present to the board and members of the audience.
According to Barnett, the early graduates submitted packets that were reviewed and accepted.
“They, at this point in time, have met all the qualifications that we set forth for them,” he said.
The board recognized Garrett Trash and Gracelynn Hicks from Fyffe High School, Lynx Rodriguez from Geraldine High School, Gary Gattis from Plainview High School, and Avion Gelfenstein and Rachel Collins from Valley Head High School.
Barnett said Rodriguez and Hicks are set to graduate in May of 2020, and are both graduating a full year ahead.
Board members and Barnett congratulated the early graduates on their achievements.
“We are really proud of the work of these young men and women,” said Barnett.
Also, during the meeting, Barnett presented DeKalb County Board Members Robert Elliott and Carol Hiett with a 2019 AASB School Board Member Academy Achievements.
Board member Hiett received a level one, and board member Elliott received a level two 2018/2019 AASB School Board Member Academy Achievement.
During Thursday’s meeting, Barnett also congratulated Collinsville High School Centennial Football season, saying he attendant their celebration along with Steve Savarese, the executive director of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
According to Barnett, Savarese said to his understanding Collinsville High School is the longest standing football program in the state of Alabama.
The board approved the agenda and minutes of September 12, 2019 budget hearing.
The board also:
• approved the on-the-job injury of Jan Faulkner, elementary teacher at Geraldine High School, 0 days.
• accepted the retirement of Tony Richards, principal at Plainview High School (effective 11/1/19), Judy Releford, CNP worker at Sylvania High School (effective 9/1/19) and Kenneth Blevins, Ider bus driver (effective 1/1/2020).
• accepted the resignation of Calvin Thomas, courier at Facilities Building (effective 1/1/19).
• approved the leave of absence of Autumn Hinton, special education teacher at Geraldine High School (11/13/19-12/31/19), Jimmie Faye Kilgo, 12 month custodian at Crossville Middle School (9/23/19-11/22/19) extended from 9/9/19, Jessica Corsentino, pre-K lead teacher at Collinsville High School (9/23/19-11/22/19) start date adjusted from 10/17/19, Wendy Haynes, Indian education teacher at System (9/6/19-10/14/19), Teresa Word, elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School (9/16/19-11/1/19), Heather Paschal, elementary teacher at Collinsville High School (9/12/19-10/17/19), Susan Lowden, pre-K auxiliary at Geraldine High School (8/21/19-10/18/19) extended from 9/20/19, Misty Brooks, elementary special education teacher at Geraldine High School (9/30/19-12/19/19) and Montye Thompson, speech pathologist at Ider High School (9/9/19-11/11/19) extended from 10/21/19.
• approved the transfers of Teresa Coots from CNP worker at Plainview High School to CNP worker at Sylvania High School (2019-209) and Bobby Rowell from assistant custodian to head custodian (12 months) at Crossville Elementary School (2019-216).
• approved the certified placements of Allison Davis, English language arts teacher at Collinsville High School (2019-197), Kara Gallegos-Corona, pre-K teacher (leave only from 9/23/19-11/22/19) at Collinsville High School (2019-200), Ashley Hudgins, itinerant special education teacher at Ider Special Services Center (2019-205), Jacob Bartley, secondary science teacher (leave only from 10/7/19-12/19/19) at Sylvania High School (2019-208) and Shane Stewart, junior high baseball coaching duties at Collinsville High School.
• approved the support placements of Amber Parker, bus driver at Plainview High School (2019-193), Katherine Knight, CNP worker at Crossville Elementary School (2019-194), Otis Washington, itinerant school social worker at System (2019-202), Penny Benton, itinerant McKinney Vento Homeless liaison at system (2019-203), Arhely Canales Musino, itinerant migrant home liaison at system (2019-206), Daisy Ortega, itinerant migrant home liaison at system (2019-206), Jake Ridgeway, itinerant special education LPN/Bus aide at Fyffe Special Services Center (2019-207), Dona Willis, CNP worker at Plainview High School (2019-215) and Trina Land, CNP worker at Plainview High School (2019-215).
• approved the following volunteer workers: Chad Wills, softball at Collinsville High School, Cole Wooten, basketball at Ider High School, Jeff Whitaker, Antony Blevins and Jason Hood, baseball at Ider High School, Blake Holloway, football at Plainview High School, John Kirby, football at Valley Head High School, Kayla Worthey, basketball at Valley Head High School and Jeremy Henderson, softball at Valley Head High School.
• approved the following contracts: Homebound services – Kimberly Keena – IDEA B, Lakala Willingham – local, Sherri Haas – local, Holly Farmer – IDEA B and Tracie Ford – local, Special Education Services – The Learning Tree – applied behavioral analysis – IDEA B, Suzanne Nelms – Fyffe pre-K classroom assistant – pre-K, Go Play Therapy – pediatric speech therapy – local, Sun Down Services – janitorial services – IDEA B, Kris Wayne Courson – sign language interpreting services – IDEA B and RJ Lawn Care – lawn care services – IDEA B.
• approved Federal Programs Services of Ronda Jolley, EL instructor – Title III (9/3/19-9/30/19) and Rhonda Jolley, EL instructor – Title I (10/1/19-9/30/20).
• approved the following for the Crossville 21st Century After School Program: Gina Davis – 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, April Hart – 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Mitzi Hughes – 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Stephanie Lacey – 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Stephanie Lacey - 21st Century Crossville after school bus driver – Title IV, Teresa Matthews - 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Tara Pickers - 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Michelle Scott - 21st Century Crossville Teacher – Title IV, Brenda Smothers - 21st Century Crossville aide – Title IV and George Walker - 21st Century Crossville after school bus driver – Title IV.
• approved the following for the Crossville middle after school program: Heather Beritiech – Title I, Christa Blevins - Title I, Beth Gillispie - Title I, Sherry Roberson - Title I, Macy Smith - Title I and Amber White - Title I.
• approved the following for Henagar after school program: Sherri Bryant - Title I, Tabatha Greenwood - Title I, Carla Hamilton - Title I, Amanda Hayes - Title I, Lisa Lacy - Title I, Misty McAllister - Title I, Jennifer Ridgeway - Title I, Amber Selwyn - Title I and Tammy Weaver - Title I.
• approved the following for Plainview after school program: Eddie Adkins - Title I, Brookyn Debter - Title I, Carrie Ferguson - Title I, Chassity Griggs - Title I, Sherri Haas - Title I, Amy Hall - Title I, Teresa Hunter - Title I, Michael Phillips - Title I and Whitney Whiteside - Title I.
• approved the following for Virtual School: Tony Bell – DVA physical education teacher – local, Justin Croley – DVA math teacher – local, Amy Dyar – DVA computer science teacher – local, Brandon Renfroe – DVA science teacher – local, Tracy Tidmore – DVA English teacher – local and Scott Timmons – DVA social science teacher – local.
• approved the following miscellaneous: Berenise Luna, EL translator – local, Cynthia McLeod – instructional services provider – local, Margaret Brown – clerical help central office – local, Cindy Smith – E-Rate support system – local and Adriana Enchautegui – Crossville middle bilingual aide – Title I.
• also approved superintendent’s recommendations, comments and report: request permission to place pending board approval.
• the JSU EDS DeKalb County Cohort provided a presentation on SREB-LDC Implementation in the district. Look for a detailed article on an upcoming edition.
• the board selected Carol Hiett, Robert Elliott, and Randy Peppers to send to the AASB 2019 Annual Convention Delegate Selection held in Birmingham, AL.
• approved the school financial statements/ general fund bank reconciliation, bills and accounts.
The next meeting will be held on November 14, 2019 with a work session at 4:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 5 p.m.
