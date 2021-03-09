EMA: Don’t be late for your vaccination appointment

More dates for COVID-19 vaccination clinics have been announced as the DeKalb County Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency stresses the need for people to arrive at their scheduled appointment time.
“There are no first-come, first served drive-thru clinics scheduled in DeKalb County,” said EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey. All clinics going forward will be held at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
All clinics are now by appointment only. Appointments are available by calling 1-855-566-5333. To sign up for an email notification when the vaccine becomes available locally, visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/notify. To be eligible for vaccination at this time, someone must be 65 or older or be a frontline worker. A large number of educators were immunized on March 5 as schools held virtual sessions for students.
The Vaccine Allocation Plan is available to view at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/assets/adph-covid19-vaccination-allocation-plan.pdf.
Posey said EMA cannot schedule appointments on anyone’s behalf and people wanting vaccinated must call that number to be added to the schedule.
The appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination schedule is as follows:
• March 15 – VFW Fairgrounds
• March 22 – VFW Fairgrounds
• March 29 – VFW Fairgrounds
• April 5 – VFW Fairgrounds
• April 12 – VFW Fairgrounds
• April 19 – VFW Fairgrounds
• April 26 – VFW Fairgrounds
A final clinic at the Northeast Alabama Agribusiness Center was held on March 8.
Posey said those with appointments to get vaccinated at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne should enter from 20th Street North (traffic signal #12) and follow the signs and directions.
Vaccinations will continue weekly on Mondays until all who want the vaccine have received it, according to Posey.
The clinics are designed to flow efficiently so as many people as possible can be served.
Those who are late showing up or miss their appointment may disrupt the operations and impact the administering of vaccines to others.
At her press conference on March 4, Gov. Kay Ivey urged Alabamians to show patience and compassion for their neighbors.
Ivey suggested that younger people should assist their older neighbors who may not be as computer-savvy to set up appointments or offer to give them a ride to the drive-thru clinic.
EMA seeks local volunteers to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
