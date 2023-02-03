Days before new tenants were scheduled to move into a remodeled The Hitching Post, the century-old building was reduced to ashes Thursday evening.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No one was reported injured.
Owner Jerry Clifton expressed sorrow Friday morning, saying one of the firefighters who lives a couple of minutes away told him he actually noticed flames come out the front door of the building shortly before 10 p.m.
"This is just awful and I hate it for Mentone," Clifton said. "I can't describe how I feel. I just knew what it was going to be for the town. That building would have helped to revitalize Mentone. The first floor was essentially finished and the upstairs portion lacked maybe a couple of weeks. It was all gone within 20 or 30 minutes."
Clifton, whose birthday was also Thursday, bought the building last summer with plans to turn it into a multipurpose structure with a coffee shop for entertainers to perform. It contained office space and a huge retail space with covered, stone-floored entryway. The upstairs portion, once popular for community square dances, was a beautiful, light-filled space.
According to WAFF, the North Lookout Mountain Fire indicated six fire departments responded to the report of a fire at the Hitching Post located at the corner of Alabama Highway 117 and DeSoto Parkway.
This is the second time in as many months a Mentone business has been destroyed by fire. Miracle Pottery Inc. and Treehouse Cottages burned to the ground on Jan. 10. And back in 2014, the 130-year-old Mentone Springs Hotel across the street burned down, along with the White Elephant Antiques store.
Cynthia Stinson, innkeeper of The Mentone Inn, said at that time, “We’re watching history disappear right before our eyes. It’s one of the saddest things I’ve seen in a long time.”
Sharon Barron Burke, who ran The Gourdie Shop inside the Hitching Post for almost 40 years, shared that her “heart is broken” over it. Her boutique specialized in selling creations using gourds, the large fruit with a hard skin.
“It was not just losing all of my inventory and one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry but my collection of Gourdies,” she said. “Special ones I made for my mother and ones my children let me display from their childhood. I am so sorry the new people’s visions burned and the future joy they would have experienced. My dream was a reality that is no longer and I will cherish the sweet memories.”
Stephen Smith, who worked closely with Clifton on realizing his vision for the renovation project, was getting ready to meet Friday morning with the tenants preparing to move into the restored landmark.
“My wife and I were going to meet with them to discuss our plans and how we would work together to create a special experience for visitors and locals alike,” Smith said. “We hurt for the Mentone community over the loss of such a storied landmark. We hurt for our friend Jerry Clifton, who had the vision to bring new life to the building. We hurt for our friends Sharon Barron Burke, Terrie Fletcher Patterson, Jessica Harper-Brown and Holly Watson-Houston, who each had a dream and the courage to pursue that dream inside this special space.”
Smith added, “From the day Jerry called us and said the building was going on the market, we have been involved in helping create a vision and bring it to life. We were set to open a shop offering books, gifts, apparel, souvenirs, and supplies to support the thousands of outdoor enthusiasts who visit the area. We also had beautiful dreams for the upstairs. Live music. Community gatherings. Fun and delicious food. And yes ... those community dances everyone talks about and misses.”
Rainsville developer Clifton made headlines when he purchased and beautifully restored loft spaces in downtown Fort Payne. Hopes raised in Mentone after he acquired one of its most historic landmarks, The Hitching Post. Clifton's plans were extensive, especially since the building lacked central heat or air.
Clifton is currently working on the iconic Leath House on Forest Avenue in Fort Payne, which dates back to the city’s boom town era. He also reportedly owns lodging among the sizeable number of cabins available for vacation rental in the popular mountain resort community.
“I enjoy going into older homes and envisioning what they can become when updated,” Clifton said last year. “I love bringing new life to older homes and buildings, and seeing how people create their own stories from these new beginnings.”
The Hitching Post was originally built in 1896 by Guy Burgess as a one room general merchandise store, according to the Historical Marker Database. Over the years the building was expanded to what is seen today by different owners to fit their business proposes. The “Mentone Store” served the community as a drug store with a soda fountain, cafe, post office, and gas station. During the 1940's and 50's the second floor served as a dance hall. The Post Office operated next to it, according to accounts. In the 1970s, it hosted an antiques store called the “Crow’s Nest.” An eatery called “Magnolia Joe’s” formerly operated in the back of the building.
A new store called “Camp Town Mercantile” was listed as opening in the space in the near future.
Said Mentone resident Sarah Blalock, “So much history… all gone.”
