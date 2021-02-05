Over the last nine days, 17 have been arrested on drug related charges in DeKalb County.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents made a traffic stop on US Hwy 11 in Collinsville finding approximately a half pound of synthetic marijuana. Lashundre Dequan Mosley, 22, of Gadsden, and Destinee Warren, 24, of Birmingham, were charged with Trafficking in any illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Jan. 21, Powell Police Department conducted a traffic stop finding methamphetamine in the vehicle. DeKalb County Narcotics Unit was called in to assist. Jessica Susan Parham, 33, of Lafayette, GA., was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, Brian Keith Simcox, 43, of Hixson, TN., was charged with DUI and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. After Simcox was brought in on a DUI charge, fentanyl was found on him during the booking process. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist. More charges are pending in this case.
On Friday, Jan. 22, during a traffic stop, Fyffe Police Department located synthetic marijuana. DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were called in to assist. Dustin Ray Gilbert, 36, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.
On Monday, Jan. 25, DeKalb County Sheriff deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 75 in Ider. During the stop, deputies found marijuana in the vehicle. DeKalb County narcotics agents were called in to assist. Melandie Kay Payne, 40, of Henagar was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were followed up on a complaint at a hotel in the Collinsville area when they observed Jeremy Andrew Mashburn, 42, of Collinsville, smoking synthetic marijuana. When agents attempted to arrest Mashburn he became non-compliant and resisted. Mashburn was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
Also, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, DeKalb County narcotics agents were responded to a complaint of drug activity at a residence on Gregory Ave in Collinsville and found synthetic marijuana and methamphetamine in the home. John Junior Orr, 54, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Steven Dante Gregory, 38, of Collinsville, and Cortney Suzane Hill, 39, of Fyffe, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop at 14th Street and Gault Ave in Fort Payne. During the stop agents found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Shayne Nikole Henegar, 22, of Collinsville, and Dakota Storm Butler, 26, of Centre, were charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Jan. 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 in Collinsville. During the stop, deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana in the vehicle. Upon arrest, the subject was non-compliant and after he was brought into the DeKalb County Detention Center, he was found to be in possession of illegal drugs. Rickey Dale Anderson, 53, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Resisting Arrest.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, DeKalb County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call of a subject acting suspiciously at a home in the Dawson area. When deputies arrived, the subject was attempting to leave in a vehicle. Deputies pulled the subject over and found him to be in possession of methamphetamine. Thomas Allen Sanders Jr., 30, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Thursday, Jan. 28, Felicia Diane Pope, 35, of Bryant, was charged with Trafficking in any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. DeKalb County narcotics agents were conducting a search warrant at a residence on County Road 776 in Ider. Agents confiscated 70 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and firearms. This case is still under investigation and more charges and more arrests are possible.
On Saturday, Jan. 30, DeKalb County narcotics agents were called in after ALEA discovered synthetic marijuana during a traffic stop on County Road 851 in Collinsville. Bobby Ray Brackin, 40, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andre Ladon Orr, 48, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Orr was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband after he was found in possession after arriving at the DeKalb County Detention Center.
“We want to thank the public once again for their willingness to stand up for what’s right and provide the many tips that make arrests like these possible. It’s great when the community has faith in our office and is willing to assist and provide information that we may not be aware of,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon said. “I’ve said many times working together we can make our communities safer for our children’s future. Thanks to the men and women that risk their lives everyday to protect our county. God bless”.
