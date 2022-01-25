JACKSONVILLE, AL – More than 600 students were awarded degrees as part of Jacksonville State University’s Fall 2021 commencement on December 10.
• Bret Armstrong of Geraldine
• Anabelle Brown of Fort Payne
• Thomas Brueggeman of Albertville
• Avery Byars of Geraldine
• Bryan Chavez of Fort Payne
• Matthew Chisenhall of Fort Payne
• Jessica Garmany of Fort Payne
• Adrienne Gibson of Dawson
• Martin Gomez of Fort Payne
• Brody Henderson of Dawson
• Jacky Phillips of Rainsville
• Vickie Ray of Crossville
• Baylee Stewart of Rainsville
• Mallory Stiefel of Fyffe
• Jennifer Wayner of Fort Payne
• Kaitlynn Williams of Sylvania
Nearly 1,100 students were named to the President’s List at Jacksonville State University for their outstanding academic performance in Fall 2021. The honorees include:
• Garrett Cantrell of Collinsville
• Kaleb Jones of Collinsville
• Aubrey Traffanstedt of Collinsville
• Leonardo Barrientos of Collinsville
• Lily Wills of Collinsville
• Cassie Black of Crossville
• Tatem Jones of Crossville
• Reighan Mintz of Crossville
• Carlos Cortez of Crossville
• Kim Dotson of Fort Payne
• Petrona Diego Andres of Fort Payne
• Candelaria Dominguez of Fort Payne
• Hannah Simpson of Fort Payne
• Rachael Walker of Fort Payne
• Allison Bannister of Fort Payne
• Leslie Chuc of Fort Payne
• Floridalma Diego of Fort Payne
• Rebecca Mason of Fort Payne
• Erica Hughes of Fort Payne
• Kaitlyn Shankles of Fort Payne (35967)
• Elle Kate Patterson of Fort Payne
• Laura Ellen Rigdon of Fort Payne
• William Wright of Fort Payne
• Hannah Bock of Fort Payne
• Emily Mosher of Fort Payne
• Tanner Stephens of Fort Payne
• Joshua Baine of Fort Payne
• Matthew Chisenhall of Fort Payne
• Christian Gregory of Fort Payne
• Jade Hawkins of Fort Payne
• Colton Studdard of Fort Payne
• Alba Contreras of Fort Payne
• Ashley Anderson of Fyffe
• Katy Garrett of Fyffe
• Riley Thrasher of Fyffe
• Rachel Jenkins of Fyffe
• Nicholas Brown of Geraldine
• Karlee Hale of Geraldine
• Alyssa Morris of Groveoak
• Benjamin Young of Henagar
• Alyssa Lea of Henagar
• Tabitha Butler of Ider
• Ethan Colley of Ider
• Magdelyn Hardy of Mentone
• Skyler Kasinger of Rainsville
• Millie Hall of Rainsville
• Madison Cagle of Rainsville
• Sierra Murdock of Sylvania
• Ammy Rosales Monreal of Valley Head
• Charles Fletcher of Valley Head
• Matthew Shaddix of Valley Head
• Hannah Buffington of Valley Head
• Jay Ellis of Valley Head
• MacKenzie Taylor of Jacksonville
• Guadalupe Orozco of Fort Payne
More than 1,200 students have been named to the Dean’s List for their outstanding academic performance at Jacksonville State University in Fall 2021. The honorees include:
• Elizabeth Barrientos of Collinsville
• Savana Shrader of Collinsville
• Jazmine Mullinax of Crossville
• Miranda Griffin of Crossville
• Alicia Martin of Crossville
• Jake Peppers of Crossville
• Brandon Card of Crossville
• Jesse Bailey of Crossville
• Marisa Thomas of Fort Payne
• Precious Woody of Fort Payne
• Angel Orozco of Fort Payne
• Emma Hartline of Fort Payne
• Nathan Waites of Fort Payne
• David Burt of Fort Payne
• Emma Bishop of Fort Payne
• Jade Stephens of Fort Payne
• Lillyan Andrade of Fort Payne
• Caitlyn Shugart of Fort Payne
• Whitney Underwood of Fort Payne
• Ashley Bravo of Fort Payne
• Kailyn Ringer of Fort Payne
• Kennedi Traylor of Fort Payne
• Lacie Smith of Fort Payne
• Jessica Lee of Fort Payne
• Kristin Kelly of Fort Payne
• Clancey Rice of Fort Payne
• Ermitana Andres of Fyffe
• William Hill of Fyffe
• Isabelle Blackwell of Fyffe
• Gracie Kirk of Fyffe
• Lindsey Mashburn of Fyffe
• Kaitlyn Knopps of Fyffe
• Jackson Bearden of Geraldine
• Avery Byars of Geraldine
• Wesley Whitmire of Groveoak
• Hannah Dalton of Groveoak
• Deanna Meadows of Henagar
• Emily Flynn of Henagar
• Abigail Graham of Henagar
• Kaitlin Cooper of Higdon
• Edward Weldon of Ider
• Natalie Steele of Ider
• Justice Jones of Mentone
• Sarah Bell of Rainsville
• Brooklyn Hicks of Rainsville
• Baylee Stewart of Rainsville
• Tucker Bryson of Rainsville
• Lacie Oliver of Rainsville
• Sebastian Long of Rainsville
• Mary Davidson of Valley Head
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 GPA hours of course credit.
