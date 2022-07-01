Clifton buys a Mentone landmark

Rainsville developer Jerry Clifton made headlines when he purchased and beautifully restored loft spaces in downtown Fort Payne. Now he has turned his sights to Mentone and acquired one of its most historic landmarks, The Hitching Post.
Clifton's plans are extensive, especially since the building lacks central heat or air.
"We plan to begin power-washing the outside in the coming weeks, but I really want to keep as much
as possible when it comes to the original building,” he said.
Future plans entail the building becoming a multipurpose structure.
“I want it to become a mixture of a merchandise store, coffee shop and a place where musicians can perform,” Clifton said.
Updates will begin in the coming weeks with the removal of the old septic system to replace it with a new one.
“The Hitching Post isn’t the only property I’ve owned in Mentone. I used to own the building known as the Hummingbird House. I planned on keeping it after I fixed the building, but ended up selling it,” Clifton said.
He also reportedly owns lodging among the sizeable number of cabins available for vacation rental in the popular mountain resort community.
The two-story “Hitching Post” was known early on as “The Mentone Store” around 1900. The Post Office operated next to it, according to accounts. In the 1970s, it hosted an antiques store called the “Crow’s Nest.”
