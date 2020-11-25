Drug related arrest made at Fort Payne apartments

After receiving numerous drug complaints from North Pointe Apartments, DeKalb County narcotics agents, investigators and deputies went to investigate on Nov. 19.
While speaking with the individual, the deputies noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the apartment.
Agents then obtained a search warrant for the residence which resulted in finding 2 oz. of marijuana and one firearm.
Joseph Emery MacDonald, 23, of Fort Payne, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the incident: "We want you, the public, to know that every call and every e-mail we receive is taken very seriously and very much appreciated. I am proud of the partnership we have with our community in the efforts to stop crime. God bless."
