Magbie seeks seat on Fort Payne council

Charlene Magbie announces her candidacy for the Fort Payne City Council.
“I would like to take this opportunity to announce my intention to run for election to the Fort Payne City Council,” she said. “As a proud resident of Fort Payne, and someone with deep roots in the community, I would consider it a high honor to be able to serve the citizens of Fort Payne as a member of your city council.”
Magbie said she has roots in Fort Payne and her job experience will help her as a member of the council.
“I have lived and worked in this community my entire life,” she said. “I am a graduate of Fort Payne High School Class of 1985, and of Northeast Alabama Community College Class of 1987; where I received an Associates in science. For the past fourteen years, I have been employed by Heritage Wire Harness as a customer service representative. In my role as a customer service representative, I am tasked with such responsibilities as account management, and solving customer issues, among many others. I believe the skills that I have acquired over these past fourteen years will serve to make me an able member of your city council.”
The growth of downtown is an important aspect of the council position to Magbie.
“I have witnessed our community grow and move forward over the years,” she said. “If elected I will be dedicated to continuing that growth and forward momentum via the addition of more small businesses in the area and furtherance of the restoration of our beautiful downtown.”
“As a strong voice for all the citizens of Fort Payne; I will strive to continue to bridge the gap between the community and the city government. In addition, I will work to ensure that the community and this new council is prepared to face the many challenges that have presented themselves; such as balancing the safety and health of the community with keeping the city economy strong and moving forward.”
“I would greatly appreciate each and every one of your support and vote in this election.”
