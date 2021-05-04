Possible recreation center coming to Henagar

An indoor recreation center is in the talks for Henagar. At the city’s latest meeting, the council discussed the sale of city property for the possible center.
Mayor Lee Davis said they’ve been working on this project for approximately three years.
“We have a couple of people that have expressed interest in building a recreation center.”
Davis said they will build the center in four different phases, starting with the basketball and volleyball courts.
“[The interested parties] have already spent a bunch of money getting architects to design it, but before they actually go any further and spend a lot more money, they want to ensure that we will sell them that property,” Davis said. “It would be a commitment from us to sell them that property.”
The parties involved would like to purchase the city property next to Limon’s Restaurant. The city attorney will draw up an agreement between the city and the interested parties for the conditional sale or lease of the land. Mario Limon, who previously expressed interest in this property, consents to this land use.
“There are circuits for these travel ball teams, and Nike has a circuit, and one of the big things the interested party has been waiting on is a commitment from Nike to get on the circuit,” said Davis. “The interested party got that last week. If the interested party build the recreation center, Nike would include them in that circuit.”
Davis said there isn’t a timeframe yet for the construction, but they’re working on the project pretty consistently.
“We may have a few commitments for new fast-food restaurants for the city if the recreation center is built,” Davis said.
Department Reports:
• The Park Board reported the May on the Mountain Bluegrass festival last weekend went very well. They received a $1,000 donation from DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow to help get the festival started next year.
• This month’s book reading at the Henagar Public Library will be Thursday, May 27 from 10-11a.m. and 3:30-4:30 p.m., with Candace Bryan.
• The city is interested in applying for a grant through ADECA for the Senior Center and a grant through TARCOG for work on the Industrial property. TARCOG will be present at the next council meeting.
In other business, the council:
• approved the purchase of a full-page ad for Top 20 Leaders of DeKalb County from The Times-Journal for $784.
• approved the quote for sound service at the Sand Mountain Potato Festival from Phillip Reed for $1,200.
The city council meets every first and third Monday night at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
