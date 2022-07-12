National Beta Elementary Convention winners:
1st Place, Performing Arts Duo: Kelbi Watkins and Alexa Brown of Ider High School
2nd Place, Quiz Bowl Written: Valley Head High School
5th Place, Robotics: Cornerstone Christian Academy
5th Place, Sculpture: Kylah Ogle (Valley Head High School)
6th Place, Quiz Bowl Oral: Valley Head High School
8th Place, Black and White Photography: Asa Pettyjohn (Sylvania High School)
10th Place, Digital Art: Addison Shoults (Valley Head High School
National Beta Junior Convention winners:
3rd Place, Club Trading Pin Junior: McKenna Mitchell (Henagar Junior High School). She was also chosen to be a premier performer at the opening ceremony.
3rd Place, Technology Junior: Plainview Junior High School
3rd Place, Two Dimensional Design Junior: Valley Head High School
9th Place, Quiz Bowl Junior Written: Valley Head High School
National Beta Senior Convention winners:
2nd Place, Performing Arts Group: Cornerstone Christian Academy
8th Place, Fiber Arts Division II: Aidan Sims (Cornerstone Christian Academy
8th Place, Sculpture Division II: Jonna Graham (Sylvania High School) .
The National Convention was held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center June 27-July 4. The information here is what is listed on the website betaclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.