Governor Kay Ivey visits Polymer Industries in Henagar

Governor Kay Ivey was invited Monday by Polymer Industries and the International Association of Plastic Distribution to tour the high-performance plastics manufacturer located in Henagar on her most recent trip to north Alabama. Her tour of the facility allowed Governor Ivey to see the latest manufacturing technology for high-performance plastics and see how the products manufactured here in Alabama are used in numerous markets across the world for infrastructure, municipalities and manufacturing.
Deborah Ragsdale, Polymer Industries Director of Relations and also President of IAPD stressed the importance of high-performance plastics being represented in the upcoming Open Competition Bill. “There are less expensive alternatives to concrete and steel such as pipe grade materials for infrastructure. High-performance plastic products are used worldwide in the top manufacturing, transportation and construction projects across the country.” Ragsdale informed the governor that Polymer Industries has a closed loop recycling commitment to make sure nothing they manufacture ends up in landfills or the ocean.
“It was an honor and privilege to have Governor Ivey visit our plant and learn more about the important role of performance plastics and our commitment to sustainability for the future of our environment,” said Rohit Saigal, Polymer Industries Vice-President of Sales and Marketing.
About Polymer Industries
Polymer Industries is a leading manufacturer of Polyolefin products, engineering plastics, and high-performance materials with over 45 years of experience and technical expertise in the plastics processing industry. At Polymer Industries, their commitment to sustainability is a daily opportunity to impact the future through responsible practices that are good for the environment, their industry and their communities. With manufacturing facilities in Henagar, Ala.; Pisgah, Ala.; and Tacoma, Wash.; as well as distribution facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Bolingbrook, Ill.; and the truck liner manufacturer in Oxford, Wis., they are able to service our customers’ domestic and international needs.
For the latest news and to learn more about the company's 45-year history of making innovative products, visit www.polymerindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
