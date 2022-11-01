Kaelin Hagler awarded with Emmy for series about women's voting rights

Kaelin Hagler of Rainsville with her Emmy award. 

 Contributed Photo

Kaelin Hagler of Rainsville was recently awarded an Emmy for her work on a digital series surrounding women gaining the right to vote. 

Hagler works remotely from her home for Public Media Connect - PBS member stations located in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio. 

