Kaelin Hagler awarded with Emmy for series about women's voting rights

Kaelin Hagler of Rainsville was recently awarded an Emmy for her work on a digital series surrounding women gaining the right to vote.
Hagler works remotely from her home for Public Media Connect - PBS member stations located in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.
After graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Digital Media and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, she was hired by Public Media Connect as their digital content Specialist in January of 2020.
Within her first year in her new role, Hagler produced a multi-media series called “Hobby Hunting” which garnered millions of views.
Most recently, she is producing a series titled “Parent Hacks” which PBS Parents displays on their website alongside educational resources.
At Public Media Connect, she is a producer and editor specifically for social media platforms.
Whenever fellow colleague Ann Rotolante began producing a documentary focusing on women’s fight to gain the right to vote, Kaelin was brought in to create five short-form digital videos to promote the broadcast and build awareness of these key historical moments.
“I sorted through hours of interview footage and made notes of the stories that stood out to me. Once I began to narrow it down, it became clear to me that the theme of these pieces was going to be scandalous. These stories focused on women’s bodily autonomy, the age of consent, prohibition, and race — topics that aren’t easily discussed.”
After these videos were posted online, they were submitted and nominated for an Emmy award for outstanding achievement.
Later in the year, Kaelin officially won in her category making her the first Emmy award-winner in her department.
“This is one of the highest honors you can receive as a creator, and I feel so fortunate to be recognized for editing digital content at this level.”
