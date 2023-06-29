DeKalb, Fort Payne schools to add Pre-K classes

DeKalb County Schools will have three additional Pre-K classrooms and the Fort Payne City School System will have one more for the coming school year.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) announced the expansion of the Alabama First Class Pre-K program earlier this week. The department will initially add 69 classrooms in 30 counties this fall, providing seats for more than 1,200 children.
The classrooms included in this first round are part of the governor’s specific education initiatives that include addressing turnaround schools and high needs areas as well as reducing wait lists for pre-k programs.
DeKalb County Schools Instructional Supervisor Mary Crosby, who directs the county school’s pre-K program said the three added classrooms, at Crossville Middle, Geraldine High, and Henagar Junior High, will allow the school system to alleviate most of its waiting list for pre-K, and to meet the current demand for pre-K in most places.
In Collinsville, there school system could support another pre-K classroom, Crosby said. However, the student populations have outgrown campuses so that it’s difficult to find space to add another classroom.
Crosby said the school system could have sought – and probably gotten – another pre-K classroom at Collinsville, but there’s nowhere to put it. The school system now has 19 pre-K classrooms.
“Ensuring our youngest learners have a strong start to their educational journeys is one of my top priorities for my second term. Alabama continues to set the nationwide standard for success with the Alabama First Class Pre-K program,” said Ivey. “I am excited to see additional classrooms being awarded to areas of the state with low access and high rates of poverty. Providing all children, no matter their zip code, with a solid foundation in education is critical to the future success of our state.”
Crosby said DeKalb County is one of the areas of low access and higher poverty. Expanding pre-K will benefit children in those circumstances, she said, but studies show pre-K education benefits all children.
Pre-K allows children to adjust to the social aspects and the structure of a school setting.
“They’re familiar with the classroom and with going to lunch,” Crosby said, so that when they come to class for kindergarten, they’re prepared.
“With that year under them, they’re ready to learn kindergarten skills,” she said.
Last month, the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) ranked Alabama First Class Pre-K as the nation’s highest quality state pre-kindergarten program for the 17th consecutive year. Alabama leads the nation, while expanding program access to Alabama’s 4-year-olds.
“Through the leadership of Governor Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, Alabama’s state pre-k program continues to move toward the goal of serving 70% of Alabama’s population of 4-year-old children,” said Dr. Jan Hume, Acting Secretary of the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education. “Since the program’s creation in 2000, we continue to prioritize age appropriate, impactful early learning and development experiences for children and their families.”
The state’s investment in high-quality pre-kindergarten has led to substantial positive outcomes for children who participate in the program. Research on the program’s long-term impacts shows that students who participated in First Class Pre-K are more likely to be successful throughout their school careers than their peers who did not participate in the program.
Ivey signed the 2024 Education Trust Fund budget which included an almost $12 million increase for the Office of School Readiness that administers First Class Pre-K. The department will continue to ensure pay parity for all First Class Pre-K teachers with the same pay raise as K-12 public school teachers in the upcoming school year. The ADECE expects to fund additional classrooms in areas of the state with wait lists and other identified needs.
For more information about First Class Pre-K visit, children.alabama.gov/first-class-pre-k.
