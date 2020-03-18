Alabama House approves mental health measures

The Alabama State House of Representatives advanced last week a five measure package of bills intended to expand and improve the mental health services available to Alabama citizens.
An estimated 26 percent of Americans ages 18 and older -- about one in four adults – suffers from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, according to the National Institutes of Health. Many people suffer from more than one mental disorder at a given time. In particular, depressive illnesses tend to co-occur with substance abuse and anxiety disorders.
“Mental health affects every segment of our society, and it directly impacts important state government issues like public education, public safety, workforce development, economic expansion, public health, and others,” said State House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, (R-Rainsville).
He sponsored House Bill 341 requiring Alabama school boards to employ a mental health service coordinator and submit a needs assessment of mental health resources available to students in K-12 public education to the Alabama Department of Mental Health and the State Department of Education.
“I have always felt blessed to serve in the Alabama Legislature, but I was especially proud of the overwhelming commitment the House of Representatives made to the people of our state when HB341 was passed,” Ledbetter said.
Also on Thursday, Ledbetter voted yes on House Bill 340, sponsored by Dist. 89 State Rep. Wes Allen (R-Troy). A Senate version is sponsored by Dist. 29 State Sen. Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva).
This “72-Hour Hold Bill” would authorize a law enforcement officer to take an individual whom the officer believes has a mental illness into protective custody and transport to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. It also shields law enforcement officers, medical facilities and medical personnel from civil liability. Failure to comply could result in “reasonable force necessary to carry out the transport.”
The bill specifies that two or more licensed physicians or one licensed physician and one or more nurse practitioners or physician assistants be required to sign a written statement finding that each of them “observed and found the individual as appearing mentally ill and in need of further observation and attention, as the individual is a danger to self or others” after having consultation.
That statement would need to be signed and the judge of probate contacted within 24 hours of the finding. The law would require release from the designated treatment facility within 72 hours unless a county’s probate judge orders further inpatient or outpatient treatment.
The law would require anyone taken into protective custody but not deemed mentally ill by the physicians be released to his or her residence if it is within the county “unless the law enforcement officer has some legal cause for detaining the individual other than [their] mental condition.”
Additionally:
• A CIT Training Bill, sponsored by Dist. 21 Rep. Rex Reynolds (R-Huntsville) and Dist. 10 Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) requires the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission to provide mandatory crisis intervention training and continuing education to law enforcement officers.
• A bipartisan joint resolution by Dist. 53 State Rep Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) and Dist. 8 Sen. Steve Livingston (R-Scottsboro) encourages Alabama’s 687 counties to implement and embrace the “Stepping Up” initiative, which seeks to reduce the number of individuals in jail with mental illness.
• A Crisis Care Center joint resolution by Dist. 11 State Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and Dist. 4 Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman) calls for immediate creation and funding of three 24-hour crisis care centers, which serve as alternatives to costly hospital and emergency room visits by providing suicide prevention and other mental health services on an immediate, walk-in basis.
These measures still have to work their way through the legislative process, which provides for reconciliation of any points of difference between the State House and Senate. If an agreement is reached and if both houses adopt the conference committee report, a bill is finally passed. Committee action is the most important phase of the legislative process.
The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn on May 19. No suspension or postponement of the legislative session has been announced in reaction to the coronavirus (COVID-19), although several subcommittee meetings have been cancelled or pushed back to a later date, according to the website http://www.legislature.state.al.us/.
“I have no doubt in my mind that the three mental health bills and two joint resolutions passed will change lives in DeKalb County for years to come,” Ledbetter said.
