Dustin Dalton sentenced to 10 years on felony sex charges

Former DeKalb County teacher and coach Dustin Wade Dalton entered pleas of guilty to three felony sex offenses Monday morning in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.
Dalton, 29, was convicted of one count of sodomy in the second degree and two counts of being a teacher having sexual contact with a student under 19 years old. He was sentenced by Presiding Judge Jeremy Taylor to sentences totaling 10 years in the state prison. He will be required to serve three years in prison before his release to serve another five years on supervised probation. As a result of the convictions, Dalton will be a lifetime registered sex offender upon his release.
Before tendering his resignation on Oct. 2, 2020, Dalton served as a teacher at Sylvania and coached varsity boys basketball (eighth and ninth grade), B Team volleyball and boys and girls tennis teams. He was arrested Oct. 5, 2020. Local authorities also arrested his twin brother, Donavan, 29, on Oct. 9, 2020 on the charge of having sexual relations with a student, and his resigned was accepted at an emergency meeting of the Fort Payne Board of Education that same day.
Dustin Dalton was initially indicted on three counts of first-degree sodomy, eight counts of distributing obscene material, two counts of soliciting a sex act, two counts of child enticement, five counts of being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, one count of first-degree sex abuse, one count of second-degree sex abuse, one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of producing pornography with a minor and two counts of distributing obscene material.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Bob Johnston said the plea agreement was reached after several meetings with grieving family members.
“As always, we want to achieve accountability and just punishment while reducing any further trauma to victims of child sexual abuse. We are grateful for the brave students who came forward and hope this can help them feel a measure of closure and peace," Johnston said.
Johnston also thanked the long hours of investigation and interviews conducted by the Child Abuse Review Team of DeKalb County including Investigator Priscilla Padgett, the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources, the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and members of the DeKalb County Board of Education.
