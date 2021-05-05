Everett selected to receive educator scholarship

Fort Payne High School senior Benjamin Everett Jr. was selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship from School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Curriculum Associates, the program sponsor.
Everett, the son of Ben and Lauren Everett, was among eight students chosen to receive the scholarships by SSA/Schneider Electric Superintendent of the Year finalists, who include Fort Payne Superintendent Jim Cunningham. Chresal Threadgill of Mobile County Schools was selected for the top honor.
Helping Cunningham present the scholarship to Everett was Kelly-Ann Parson, representing Curriculum Associates, LLC., which designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. All of the student-recipients intend to pursue a degree in education from one of Alabama’s public colleges or universities. Everett reportedly plans to attend Montevallo.
“An excellent education begins with great teachers, which is why it brings us such excitement to support scholarships for outstanding students who aspire to join the teaching profession,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “Providing equitable opportunity for all is a fundamental educational goal that we hold dear at Curriculum Associates, so we consider it an honor to help a new generation of educators get their degrees and join in this important work. We look forward to following along as each of these students progresses through college and eventually re-enters the K-12 classroom, this time with the well-earned title of ‘teacher.’”
In addition to the student scholarships, SSA and Curriculum Associates also awarded four scholarships to educators in the state who intend to pursue a degree in school administration from one of Alabama’s public colleges or universities.
“One of SSA’s top priorities is to promote high quality public education throughout our state. This has become even more critical as we face a teacher shortage crisis not only in Alabama, but across our nation. It is our hope and belief that these scholarships will aid in the process of rebuilding our workforce by assisting these qualified students and educational leaders in achieving their career goals. These recipients have demonstrated a commitment to quality in our schools, and we are proud to be able to assist them as they pursue their degrees. Together with our partner, Curriculum Associates, we congratulate each scholarship winner,” said Ryan Hollingsworth, SSA Executive Director.
