Patricia Rose Hunter
September 14, 1950 – June 24, 2023
Mrs. Patricia Rose Hunter, age 72, of Mentone, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023.
She is survived by Aunts: Virginia Coker & Nancy Brown; Numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by: Husband: Doug Hunter; Mother: Judy Brown Gorman; Brother Richard Gifford.
The family is accepting flowers.
Visitation is Wednesday, June 28, 2023 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Valley Head, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. Funeral is Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Burt Chapel-Valley Head. Rev. Randy Avans will officiate. Burial will be Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Bankhead Cemetery in Mentone, AL
